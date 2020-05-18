Keke Palmer Is The Queen Of Quarantine Beauty Looks

Photo: Getty

If you’ve yet to explore the wonderful world of wigs, now is the time. Actress and talk-show host, Keke Palmer, proves the hairpieces are a great way to keep our tresses looking fresh while in quarantine.

Amid the global pandemic, the 26-year-old has been keeping the head-turning looks coming with her wardrobe of fabulous wigs.

The Sticky singer has debuted various units from top knots to beach waves to ponytails over the past few weeks. And Palmer makes it clear that wigs are an easy way to achieve the looks we love while at home.

And to show you all of the beautiful styling possibilities, we’ve rounded up some of Palmer’s best quarantine looks.