6 Tips For Making Your Wig Look Natural

Hair salons across the country are slowly reopening after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, stay-at-home orders are still in effect in most states, which means many of us will face another week of hair struggles.
Thankfully, wigs are there to help us cope with challenging hair days. And for tips on how to make the units look natural, we tapped an expert source. Enters Mayvenn.
The Black-owned hair extension company that offers 100 percent virgin hair extensions, including lace front and ready to wear wigs, along with free installs, has 6 tips for making your wig look as natural as the hair growing out of your head.
Curious to see how it’s done? Follow the steps below.
Tip 1: Buy A Wig That Fits Your Head
Whether you measure from ear-to-ear or your forehead to the nape of your neck, measure your head. “It’s helpful to have your measurements handy, so you get the best fit,” Mayvenn suggests. “Even though many wigs have adjustable straps, some wigs come in different sizes.”
Tip 2: Pluck Your Wig
Wigs can look unnatural. Plucking the hair along the wig’s part and hairline can give a more natural appearance. “There should be a gradient-effect,” suggests Mayvenn. “If the hair is too dense at the part, lightly pluck to create a more natural-looking part.”
Tip 3: Cut the Lac to Fit Your Face
“Adjust the unit until it’s placed where you want to secure it later. Make your first cut in the middle of your forehead towards the hairline, being sure not to cut any baby hairs you want to keep.”
Tip 4: Blend
“Using powder and concealer you already have, lightly brush along the hairline and part. Then you can gently blot or dab the concealer into the lace with a makeup brush or even your fingers to get a more natural-looking hairline. This will blend the lace with the color of your skin to give a more natural look and hide harsh edges.”
Tip 5: Flatten Your Natural Hair
“The flatter your natural hair, the better your wig will fit. How you flatten your natural hair will vary depending on the length, density, and texture of your hair. Additionally, many women choose to wear a stocking cap or other wig cap to secure their natural hair. The most common way to prepare your natural hair for the perfect lace front wig install includes braids, cornrows, and low buns.”
Tip 6: Use 100% Human Hair
"The best tip for how to make a wig look natural is to start with a 100% human hair wig. You care for a human hair wig much like your natural hair. Regularly washing and brushing your wig will keep it looking natural and fresh.”