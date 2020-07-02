This App Helps Black Women Find The Best Stylists For Their Hair Type

Photo: Getty

Word of mouth can be an effective method for connecting people with hairstylists, but when beauticians are unequipped to work with kinky and curly textures, those friendly referrals can turn into a waste of time and money.

In recent years, technology has helped streamline the vetting process, and the Swivel app, has made it even easier for consumers (whether naturally curly, transitioning, or relaxed) to find the best stylists in their area.

“When we started Swivel one of the things we quickly realized is that there are thousands of amazing stylists out there that can work with textured hair, but there’s not an easy way to find them,” co-founder and CEO of Swivel, Jihan Thompson, told ESSENCE.

“So we wanted to take that discovery piece and make it easy. And put all of the best stylists into one platform,” she continued.

In addition to helping women of color find licensed stylists for their hair type in their area, Swivel also allows them to review stylists’ portfolios and ratings before booking an appointment on the app.

Not only is it “a complete experience,” it’s a better one too.

“Black women’s hair care needs weren’t being addressed in a real authentic way,” said Thompson. “We deserve a better beauty experience. And no one is going to create it for us. We might as well just create it for ourselves. And that’s what we did.”

Swivel has even made it easy for Black women to care for their crowns amid the pandemic by offering virtual appointments and will continue to make them available for women who don’t feel ready to go back into salons as they reopen. “We just want to make it as simple as possible for you to have a really good hair day,” said Thompson.

To learn more about Swivel and to find a stylist in your area, download the Swivel app or visit swivelbeauty.com.