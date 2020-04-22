7 Shampoos That Will Make Your Scalp And The Planet A Cleaner Place

Photo: Getty

Making small adjustments to your lifestyle can have a huge impact on the environment. Even something as simple as changing your shampoo.

Due to the growing concerns around the environmental effects of plastic pollution, today, more hair care brands than ever are taking a sustainable approach in producing our wash day essentials.

Instead of offering products in virgin plastic, they’re bottling them up in recycled materials. And by adding the eco-friendly items to your hair care arsenal, you help to reduce the tons of hazardous plastic waste sent to landfills and natural environments every year.

To celebrate Earth Day 2020, we’ve rounded up 7 cleansers that will keep your strands and our ecosystem clean.