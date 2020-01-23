Getty Images

I was having a conversation with a young lady this morning who had recently done a big chop, and already ran out of ways to wear her hair. We were, of course, jubilantly discussing where to get the best wigs when she told me. But I was genuinely disappointed that her big chop dreams were not working out the way she had envisioned.

Moments later as I was scrolling through Instagram, I fell down a rabbit hole of photos from Didi Stone Olomidé’s page. She’s been having quite the Paris Fashion Week experience. And she’s been serving up some serious fashion. But it was her extra short pixie that stole the spotlight for me. It’s nothing short (no pun intended) of inspirational for anyone with a really cropped cut.

As she moved from show to show, she also went from hairstyle to hairstyle, rarely repeating a look during the creative haute couture week. Olomidé’s curls are currently straight, but the dos are easily achievable whether you have a relaxer, press, waves, or tight curls.

Black women are hair chameleons whether we have 22-inches down the back or a bald head. And Olomidé just gave us another reason to embrace short cuts in the new decade. Check out more photos of the model’s impeccable Paris Fashion Week hair style.

01 Outside At Azzaro She gave us ultra shiny old school Hollywood glam hair and dramatic eyes. Axel Joseph 02 Front Row At Blue Marble We loved her blue on blue on blue, and sleek front fringe. Instagram/@olomidedidi 03 At The Balmain Show She slicked her strands all the way back and not one fell out of place. Instagram/@olomidedidi 04 Front Row At Jean Paul Gaultier The layers of hair falling to the face paired perfectly with her vampy vinyl lipstick. Stephane Cardinale Corbis via Getty Images 05 Leaving The Jacquemus Show Her not-so-classic short cut has layers and details that she pulls off with ease. Instagram/@olomidedidi 06 Wearing Maison Kitsune Serving a boy cut and boy blazer with super sexy feminine energy. Instagram/@olomidedidi

