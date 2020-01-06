Getty Images

Sunday night’s Golden Globes red carpet was the first of the year, kicking off the season of beauty trends that we’ll see throughout this first year of the new decade. Best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo hit the carpet with glowing skin and a platinum tinted short cut that was something like an avant garde throwback buzz cut.

“The concept for tonight’s style was an elevated more feminine version of a 1960s combover,” said Erivo’s stylist, celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno. “I chose this look because I wanted to play off the dress—it’s dramatically shaped and super sparkly, with very sexy details. So I love the androgynous contrast of this cropped chrome pixie.”

If you’ve ever gone platinum or lightened your curls tremendously, then you know that it can be a stressful process for even the strongest strands. One day you’ve got a full head of hair, the next day it’s razed to the scalp.

Fortunately for all of us, ESSENCE got the scoop from Moreno, who explained how he got Erivo’s gorgeous awards look. He also broke down how we can get that same platinum tint without dry hair breakage when we want to look red carpet ready in our every day lives.

“An important thing to remember when tinting textured hair is to overcompensate a little and let your toner process a little darker then you want the end result to be,” says Moreno. “Highly textured hair is often labeled ‘high porosity’ making it difficult to keep moisture, the same goes for tones and color. That’s why I’m so glad I had an opportunity to test Dove’s New Amplified Textures line.”

To get the look, follow Moreno’s coloring and styling steps:

Start with a double process color creating a custom iced chrome tone to accompany the style. “The key to the perfect color is having a well moisturized base, so I was excited to use Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo & Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask,” Moreno explains. After shampooing, let a hair mask sit on the hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it out to begin styling. Once the mask had been fully rinsed out, apply leave-in conditioner on damp hair and comb through evenly for an added layer of protection. To style, use a palm sized mound of styling mousse. “I lathered up her hair and then went in with a comb to slick down her hair. I repeated the process a second time to build structure and hold,” he continues. Refine detail areas like the hairline and neck area with finishing gel. The slick shiny texture will allow you the flexibility to mold and refine the hair. To finish, add a generous blast of hold spray such as Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray to keep the structure perfectly in place for long wear without flaking. Add a light diffuse for additional hold and dry.

When it comes to going platinum, keeping hair moisturized and hydrated is key for healthy locks.

“This is a perfect look for an everyday woman whether it’s a night out on the town accompanied with a bold lip or [for] the office with a structured suite,” Morena tells ESSENCE. “I’d recommend doing this style on freshly washed hair to assure a great result, making sure you’re at least 80 percent dry before leaving the rest to air dry. And lastly strong hold hairspray with allow this style to withstand anything.”

The new Dove Amplified Textures line was designed specifically for Black hair with a focus on intensifying moisture. It is available at Target stores in February, and at other nationwide retailers in April.

