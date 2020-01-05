The new decade is off to a tremendous start with red carpet season kicking off in the first week. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards offered an exciting peek into what we can look forward to in red carpet beauty for 2020.
Though there weren’t many Black actors and films nominated, Black Hollywood still came out to support their colleagues being recognized. Our favorite celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Cynthio Erivo, Winnie Harlow and Zoë Kravitz hit the carpet in the type of glam trends that can shape the year. They held nothing back with tinted ‘dos and full curls, making a point of accentuating features like eyes with deep purples and blues, bright oranges, and lashes that reached for the moon.
Check out the gallery below to see how Black excellence represented our vast beauty at the Hollywood event.