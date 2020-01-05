Red Carpet Beauty From The 77th Annual Golden Globes
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

The new decade is off to a tremendous start with red carpet season kicking off in the first week. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards offered an exciting peek into what we can look forward to in red carpet beauty for 2020.

Though there weren’t many Black actors and films nominated, Black Hollywood still came out to support their colleagues being recognized. Our favorite celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Cynthio Erivo, Winnie Harlow and Zoë Kravitz hit the carpet in the type of glam trends that can shape the year. They held nothing back with tinted ‘dos and full curls, making a point of accentuating features like eyes with deep purples and blues, bright oranges, and lashes that reached for the moon. 

Check out the gallery below to see how Black excellence represented our vast beauty at the Hollywood event.

01
Nina Parker
Steve Granitz/WireImage
02
Karen Pittman
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
03
Zuri Hall
George Pimentel/WireImage
04
Lala Milan
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
05
Sibley Scoles
George Pimentel/WireImage
06
Cynthia Erivo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
07
Winnie Harlow
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
08
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
09
Kat Graham
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
10
Tiffany Haddish
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
11
Zoë Kravitz
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
12
Lisa Bonet
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
13
Jennifer Lopez
George Pimentel/WireImage
14
Laverne Cox
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
15
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images
16
Kerry Washington
Steve Granitz/WireImage
