The new decade is off to a tremendous start with red carpet season kicking off in the first week. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards offered an exciting peek into what we can look forward to in red carpet beauty for 2020.

Though there weren’t many Black actors and films nominated, Black Hollywood still came out to support their colleagues being recognized. Our favorite celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Cynthio Erivo, Winnie Harlow and Zoë Kravitz hit the carpet in the type of glam trends that can shape the year. They held nothing back with tinted ‘dos and full curls, making a point of accentuating features like eyes with deep purples and blues, bright oranges, and lashes that reached for the moon.

Check out the gallery below to see how Black excellence represented our vast beauty at the Hollywood event.

01 Nina Parker Steve Granitz/WireImage 02 Karen Pittman Daniele Venturelli/WireImage 03 Zuri Hall George Pimentel/WireImage 04 Lala Milan Daniele Venturelli/WireImage 05 Sibley Scoles George Pimentel/WireImage 06 Cynthia Erivo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 07 Winnie Harlow Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 08 Da'Vine Joy Randolph VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images 09 Kat Graham Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 10 Tiffany Haddish Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 11 Zoë Kravitz Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 12 Lisa Bonet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 13 Jennifer Lopez George Pimentel/WireImage 14 Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/Getty Images 15 Gugu Mbatha-Raw VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images 16 Kerry Washington Steve Granitz/WireImage

