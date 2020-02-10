These Color-Safe Products Made Cynthia Erivo’s Hair Pop At The Oscars

The winter season can be brutal on color-treated hair. Between the cold weather outside and the warm temperatures inside, keeping your hair healthy and hydrated can be challenging. However, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo made the task look easy on Sunday night.
The Harriet star graced the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards donning a pearlescent pixie cut, inspired by her white Versace ballgown. Erivo’s tresses didn’t have to compete for the spotlight, because her hair provided an ultralight beam of its own.
Celebrity hairstylist, Coree Moreno amplified the 33-year-old’s red carpet hair with products from Dove’s new Amplified Textures line, which includes everything from color-safe shampoo to hydrating hair masks for curls, coils, and waves.
Whip out your pen and notebook because Moreno shares tips on how to get Cynthia Erivo’s look ahead.
01
Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask
"After shampooing, I let the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask sit on her hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it out to begin our style. I love how this line was made specifically for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect to hydrate Cynthia’s coils post process."
"To style, I used a palm sized mound of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse. I lathered up her hair and then went in with a comb to slick down her hair. I repeated the process a second time to build structure and hold."
Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel
"To finish, I refined detail areas like her hairline and neck area with Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel. The slick shiny texture of the product allowed me the flexibility to mold her hair and refine details adding glitter infused gel to amp up the glitz and glam."
"To finish, a generous blast of Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray. To keep the structure perfectly in place all night without flaking. Adding a light diffuse for additional hold and dry."