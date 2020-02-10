All Of The Black Beauty Moments From The Oscars Red Carpet
By Jennifer Ford

On Sunday night at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, some of our favorite actresses in Tinseltown took to the red carpet donning beauty looks that were as enthralling as the films they starred in last year.

Regina King, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, was spotted in a chic, edgy haircut. And Joker star Zazie Beetz, made her Oscar debut with a plush pineapple that showed off her coveted curls.

We also spotted a few of our favorite red carpet stunners like Billy Porter, who gave us a flawless fresh face moment and Janelle Monáe, who captivated us with a sparkly ensemble, and her signature red lip.  

To see the Black beauty moments you missed, check out the gallery below.  

01
Billy Porter
92nd Annual Academy Awards
Ryan Michelle Bathe
02
Ryan Michelle Bathe
92nd Annual Academy Awards
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
03
Tamron Hall
92nd Annual Academy Awards
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
04
Regina King
92nd Annual Academy Awards
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
05
Janelle Monáe
92nd Annual Academy Awards
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
06
Zazie Beetz
92nd Annual Academy Awards
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
07
Cynthia Erivo
92nd Annual Academy Awards
Getty
