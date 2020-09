20 Crowns That Make Us Want To Celebrate World Afro Day Every Day

Stock Images/Getty

Though September 15 marks the official celebration of World Afro Day, we make honoring Afro textured hair a regular occurrence at ESSENCE. And while Hollywood heavyweights filled our timelines with stylish and enviable Afros last week, non-celebrities also took to social media to remind us of all the shapes, sizes and curls that our glorious hair comes in.

With the passage of the CROWN Act in the United States House of Representatives earlier this week, it appears that more people are beginning to understand that.

Check out these ladies and gentlemen whose unapologetic crowns make us want to celebrate World Afro Day every day, and remind the world that our unique hair is to be celebrated, not hated.