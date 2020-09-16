Say what you will about 2020, but there are still opportunities to find joy. On Tuesday, World Afro Day was one of them, and some celebrities really got into the spirit of the day. They took to social media to show off their beautiful kinky and curly blow outs and to pay homage to the hairstyle that Black people made popular, and everyone wants to rock.
The celebration of this iconic hairstyle began in 2017 in order to reinforce the idea that Afro textured hair is beautiful and should be revered. Today, as we continue to fight for racial equality and to end hair discrimination through the CROWN Act, it’s ever so important. So it’s endearing and inspiring to see how ladies and gentlemen around the globe jumped all in showing off their gorgeous ‘fros.
Check out the gallery to see some of the celebrities who honored World Afro Day with their own new and throwback Black hair, don’t care moments that we love.
01
Kerry Washington
Kerry's curls are the epitome of hair goals.
Instagram/@kerrywashington
02
Kellee Stewart
From the eyes to the lips to the big fabulous hair, Kellee is reminding anyone who ever forgot why Black is so beautiful.
Instagram/@kstew222
03
Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia is a hair chameleon and we love when she rocks a natural 'fro like this one.
Instagram/@cynthiabailey
04
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee threw it back to her 2019 cover shoot with ESSENCE when she paid homage to her mother, Diana Ross, who has one of the most famous Afros in the world.
Itaysha Jordan
05
Tanika Ray
Tanika did not come to play and her Afro came to slay.
Instagram/@tanikaray
06
Amanda Seales
Amanda decided that we needed four times the Afro and we agree.
Instagram/@amandaseales
07
Tamala Jones
Tamala is giving us Foxy Brown vibes with this dazzling 'fro.
Instagram/@tamjones1
08
Tk Wonder
Tk and her sister Cipriana always go big and creative with their famous 'fros.
Instagram/@tk_wonder
09
Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette showed off her natural bedhead Afro and we're loving it.
Instagram/@yvettenicolebrown
10
Viola Davis
Viola gave us a medley of her throwback Afro pics and this Academy Awards look is one of our favorites.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
11
Jill Marie Jones
Jill Marie's Afro makes us want to pull out our pick and put up some Pam Grier posters.
Instagram/@itsmejillmarie
12
Nathalie Emmanuel
The bigger the hair the longer they stare. And we can't stop gazing at Nathalie's wondrous 'fro.
Instagram/@nathalieemmanuel
13
Brandee Evans
Brandee showed us how the Afro has transcended eras, reigning in popularity for decades.
Instagram/@therealbrandee
14
India Arie
When we think of who gives Afro lewks, India Arie is top of mind. She didn't disappoint with her collage which included this look from the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
15
Tia and Tahj Mowry
Tia and Tahj were twinning with their adorable 'fros.