All The Natural Hairstyles From the 2020 BET Awards

Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

Amanda Seales hosted the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night, wearing beautiful twists in her hair. Throughout the virtual experience, the actress and comedian shifted her tresses into various dos, including a halo braid, high ponytail, top knot and even a pompadour.

While illuminating Black excellence through dynamic performances, inspirational messages, and emotional tributes, the awards show also shined the light on our kinks, coils and curls.

Celebrities hit the virtual stage, rocking beautiful braids, locs, twist and more natural hairstyles, reminding us of the power and beauty our hair holds.

