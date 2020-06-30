All The Natural Hairstyles From the 2020 BET Awards

Amanda Seales hosted the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night, wearing beautiful twists in her hair. Throughout the virtual experience, the actress and comedian shifted her tresses into various dos, including a halo braid, high ponytail, top knot and even a pompadour.
While illuminating Black excellence through dynamic performances, inspirational messages, and emotional tributes, the awards show also shined the light on our kinks, coils and curls.
Celebrities hit the virtual stage, rocking beautiful braids, locs, twist and more natural hairstyles, reminding us of the power and beauty our hair holds.
To see the mane moments you might have missed, check out the gallery below.
01
Jennifer Hudson
2020 BET Awards
02
KJ Smith
2020 BET Awards
03
Novi Brown
2020 BET Awards
04
Amanda Seales
2020 BET Awards
05
Michelle Obama
2020 BET Awards
06
Chloe x Halle
2020 BET Awards
07
Alicia Keys
2020 BET Awards