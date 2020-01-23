5 Heat-Free Hairstyles To Try When You Hair Needs A Break
By Jennifer Ford ·

If your hair is limp and you’re experiencing more breakage than usual, “you may need to ease up or cut down on how frequently you are using hot tools on your hair,” says Dr. Dominic Burg, Hair Biologist, and Trichologist.

There are a variety of heat-free hairstyles you can slay without jeopardizing the health of your hair, and braids, top knots, lobs (long bobs), are just a few.

“If your hair is longer, consider a top knot or a beautiful braid,” Burg suggests. “A loose lob can be left to dry on its own and look amazing [too].”

Burg also notes that taking a break from heat styling is the perfect opportunity to accessorize. “Headbands, scarfs, and scrunchies are all great items to wear if you are going natural with your hair,“ says Burg.

“As I always say, if you have curls, embrace them! Natural is always beautiful when it comes to curly hair,” Burg told ESSENCE.

For more styling inspiration, check out the incredible heat-free hairstyles seen on our curl friends below.

Curly Faux Bangs

This style is new to me but inspired by many naturals! I created this Textured Bun with Curly Faux Bangs from an old twist out. ———————————— How-To: • Spritz hair with water and sectioned off the front section for my bangs. • Smooth edges (optional) if you want a more sleek look. • Secure hair with a ponytail holder • Detangled the Front section & add @taliahwaajidbrand Apple & Aloe Leave-In Conditioner. • Applied @taliahwaajidbrand Crinkles and Curls for my styler and installed 7 perm rods. • Add @taliahwaajidbrand Curl Soufflé & Leave-In To Hair in the ponytail and I twisted the hair and banded the hair to keep it stretched after it dried. • Air Dried overnight but make sure your hair is 100% before unraveling the ROLLERS! • Wrapped my hair around to make a messy bun and secured with Bobby pins. • Took down rods with oil and separated. • Pinned the Front to create a faux bang and GO💜

Photo: Instagram/@jori.chioma

Fierce Faux Hawk

DOUBLE TAP + FOLLOW @_crownedk for more !! SLEEK NATURAL LOOKING FAUX HAWK 😍No Heat! ————————— Clip ins are so versatile, easy way to transform your twa @curlscurlsofficial #naturalhairstyles #twastyles #4chairstyles #fauxhawk . ________________ •Full tutorial on my channel “Crowned k” LINK in BIO⬆️ . _________________ Products used : 💁🏽‍♀️ @stylefactor_edge Strong hold styling cream @stylefactor_edge edge booster. 💁🏽‍♀️ @curlscurlsofficial 18” kinky curly clip ins __________________ Disclaimer : I was mad sleepy making this ! Recorded at 3am in the morning ! So excuse me if I look tired! Just appreciate the art❤️💕 __________________ @4chairdaily @4chairstyles @curly_natural_hair @curly.pearls @curlyhairjunkies @twahair_beauty @curly_natural_hair @blessedwithkurls @stylefactor_edge #naturalhairstyles #4chairstyles #twastyles #sleekponytail #4chair #shortnaturalhair #kinksandcoils #kinkstocurls #blessedwithkurls #curlynaturalhair #curlypearls #hairtuber #youtuber #hairtuber #myhaircrush #naturallyshesdope #naturalhaircommunity #naturallycurly #curlynatural #naturalhairdreams #respectmyhair #naturalgirlsrock #curlsunderstood #hair2mesmerize #tmcambassadorsearch #luvyourmane #melaninbeautiesunite #crownedk ___________ Song : @shenseea trending gyal 💎 I DO NOT OWN THE MUSIC!

Photo: Instagram/@_crownedk

Twist Out

Would you put hair grease on your hair? The last time I tried this grease out was when I was a teenager with a perm in my head 😂 I was super excited to try it out as an adult on my natural hair and is very surprised of my results. Check out the full video in my bio for my opinion on this product 💗 • • • • #twistout #twistouts #naturalcurlyhair #Blackbombshells #unconditionedroots #amazingnaturalhair #hair2mesmerize #healthy_hair_journey #protectivestyles #naturalhairblogger #naturallyshedope #naturalchics #myhaircrush #blackboldandnatural #2curls1mission #naturalhaircommunity #naturalhairjourney #naturalhairmag #3chair #bluemagicgrease #naturalhairstyles #definedcurls #definedtwistout #harrisjanae #hairgrease

Photo: Instagram/@_harrisjanae_

Rod Set

When your hair comes out exactly how you want it to and you don't have to go to work looking like a frizz ball💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Won't he do it!?!?🙌🏾🙌🏾 I only used one product @lovelottabody curl milk which is one of my fav products bc it works so well with my hair but let's see how long this perm rod set is going to last in this humidity😑😩 · · · · · · · · #lowporosityhair #burgundynaturalhair #type4hair #protectivestyles #unconditionedroots #teamnatural #trialsntresses #amazingnaturalhair #healthy_hair_journey #kinkychicks #kinksandcoils #kinksandcurls #mynaturalhairisdope #mynaturalhair #curlyhair #curlsforthegirls #curlscurlscurls #curlsaunaturel #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #naturalista #naturalhairdaily_ #naturalhaircommunity #naturalhairgoals #permrods

Photo: Instagram/@__tinamarie

Slick Back

Photo: Instagram/@stylesbytruth

