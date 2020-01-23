5 Heat-Free Hairstyles To Try When You Hair Needs A Break

Photo: Getty

If your hair is limp and you’re experiencing more breakage than usual, “you may need to ease up or cut down on how frequently you are using hot tools on your hair,” says Dr. Dominic Burg, Hair Biologist, and Trichologist.

There are a variety of heat-free hairstyles you can slay without jeopardizing the health of your hair, and braids, top knots, lobs (long bobs), are just a few.

“If your hair is longer, consider a top knot or a beautiful braid,” Burg suggests. “A loose lob can be left to dry on its own and look amazing [too].”

Burg also notes that taking a break from heat styling is the perfect opportunity to accessorize. “Headbands, scarfs, and scrunchies are all great items to wear if you are going natural with your hair,“ says Burg.

“As I always say, if you have curls, embrace them! Natural is always beautiful when it comes to curly hair,” Burg told ESSENCE.

For more styling inspiration, check out the incredible heat-free hairstyles seen on our curl friends below.

Curly Faux Bangs

Fierce Faux Hawk

Twist Out

Rod Set

Slick Back

