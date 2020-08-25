21 Ways To Wear Bangs This Fall

If you got the sudden urge to wear bangs after watching Cardi B’s “WAP” music video, you’re not alone. Leave it to the fashion and beauty risk-taker to inspire us to well–take risks.
Cutting your hair can be as tricky as it is gratifying. So before you (or your stylist) grab the scissors, consider the best bangs for your face shape and your hair texture, or else you may end up regretting your decision.
Whether your face is heart-shaped or elongated, or your hair texture is curly or straight, you can draw inspiration from the celebrities rocking everything from fringe bangs to micro-bangs in the gallery below.
TOPICS: Beauty Hair 2020 hair trends bangs celebrity Entertainment fall beauty trends hot girl summer Megan Thee Stallion OverExplainer
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
US actress Kerry Washington arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 04: KiKi Layne arrives at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "If Beale Street Could Talk" at ArcLight Hollywood on December 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Skai Jackson attends Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kelly Rowland attends the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Actress Keke Palmer attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: Gabrielle Union attends the Hallmark's "Put In Into Words" Campaign Launch Party on July 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty