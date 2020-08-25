21 Ways To Wear Bangs This Fall

If you got the sudden urge to wear bangs after watching Cardi B’s “WAP” music video, you’re not alone. Leave it to the fashion and beauty risk-taker to inspire us to well–take risks.

Cutting your hair can be as tricky as it is gratifying. So before you (or your stylist) grab the scissors, consider the best bangs for your face shape and your hair texture, or else you may end up regretting your decision.

Whether your face is heart-shaped or elongated, or your hair texture is curly or straight, you can draw inspiration from the celebrities rocking everything from fringe bangs to micro-bangs in the gallery below.



