Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Pays Tribute to Your ’90s Faves

Last night, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped some sexy visuals for their “WAP” collabo.

And if you know what those three letters stand for then, you already know this video is NSFW (seriously, don’t open it on your work computer) and make sure your earbuds are tucked in tight. “WAP” borrows Frank Ski’s house music banger “There’s Some Whores in This House.”

Oh, and pop an Aleve if you plan to execute the splits or dance moves from the rappers and their guests, including Sukihana, Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose and Mulatto.

Young rap fans may not realize all of the tributes here, but Cardi and Meg know their history and they #respectthearchitects of the culture, starting with Misa Hylton. She’s the daring godmother responsible for pairing fashion and hip-hop together like wine and cheese.

Bright-colored outfits? Bold wigs? Leopard pasties? Yeah, that’s Hylton’s handiwork. And when Cardi drops down to do that spread-eagle squat? That’s a salute to Lil Kim.

There are obvious nods to 1997’s B.A.P.S., the satirical comedy starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle; and inspiration from Missy Elliott’s “One-Minute Man,” video which goes down at the dimly lit Get Yo’ Freak On Hotel. The rap duo’s version sashays down a brightly lit mansion featuring white tigers and leopards with hotties with bodies in every room. In one scene, Meg and Cardi are flat on their backs and surrounded by snakes. The whole beautiful baddie meets slinky reptile concept was first introduced by the late Aaliyah.

Cameos are usually a hit, but Black Twitter had strong objections to a certain Kardashian sibling strutting down the hallway like she was about to drop a fire verse. Check out the reactions below.

The general consensus is that everyone wants to get into this mansion.

me trying to get in the mansion with meg and cardi #wap pic.twitter.com/WHTjqMCjtL — nadirah (@hinadirah) August 7, 2020

People could’ve lived their whole lives without seeing Kylie Jenner in WAP.

Deadass everyone rn once they saw Kylie and not Saweetie or Jordyn or Cucumber or Betty White #WAP pic.twitter.com/KX5ZBHFFdx — Fuck Racists! (@RealAndrewM) August 7, 2020

And there was some speculation about where Kylie went once she opened that bedroom.

Where Kylie went after she opened the door in Cardi and Meg's #WAP video. pic.twitter.com/XRcVWBD96m — The Excelllence (@TheExcelllence) August 7, 2020

There was a specific request for people of African descent only.

Black twitter reacting to Kylie in #WAP: pic.twitter.com/sIOelWzNp8 — Buddha blessed this Tweet 🇦🇬🏖 (@WestlndIan) August 7, 2020

And this is the only appropriate answer if your cousin asks how times you watched “WAP.”

“WAP” stole the No. 1 spot on iTunes, making this Cardi’s seventh and Meg’s third chart topper.