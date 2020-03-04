15 Celebrities Who Will Convince You To Try Pink Hair This Spring

Photo: Getty

If you ever wanted to dye your hair pink, now is the time. With spring on the horizon and Women’s History Month in full swing, a rosy dye job is a perfect way to celebrate.

From millennial to rose quartz to blush, there’s a spectrum of pink shades to experiment with. And when it comes to ways rock the hot hue, there’s a handful of celebrities we can look to for inspiration.

Nicki Minaj, Monica, and Keyshia Cole are just a few of the stars we’ve recently spotted rocking the bold hue. And if they don’t instantly inspire you to make a drastic hair change this spring, we’re sure the stars slaying the bold color in the gallery below will.