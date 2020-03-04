15 Celebrities Who Will Convince You To Try Pink Hair This Spring

If you ever wanted to dye your hair pink, now is the time. With spring on the horizon and Women’s History Month in full swing, a rosy dye job is a perfect way to celebrate.
From millennial to rose quartz to blush, there’s a spectrum of pink shades to experiment with. And when it comes to ways rock the hot hue, there’s a handful of celebrities we can look to for inspiration.
Nicki Minaj, Monica, and Keyshia Cole are just a few of the stars we’ve recently spotted rocking the bold hue. And if they don’t instantly inspire you to make a drastic hair change this spring, we’re sure the stars slaying the bold color in the gallery below will.
01
Monica
02
Doja Cat
03
Melanie Halfkenny
04
Cleopatra Coleman
05
Lil Kim
06
Nesly
07
Regina Hall
08
LaLa Milan
09
Leomie Anderson
10
Nyakim Gatwech
11
DeWanda Wise
12
Amanda Stenberg
13
Nicki Minaj
14
Rebecca King-Crews
15
Keyshia Cole