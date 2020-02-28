Keyshia Cole’s New Hairdo Proves She’s The Queen Of Switching It Up

Photo: Getty

The spring season is the perfect time to start your natural hair journey, dye your strands a new color, braid them up, or cut them off. We’ve seen singer and songwriter Keyshia Cole do it all, and the hair chameleon continues to keep the bold and beautiful looks coming.

Cole has tried so many different hairstyles that sometimes even she’s unsure of what look to try next. And it appears that in times of uncertainty, she turns to her fans for inspiration.

This week the mom of two debuted two dope ‘dos. We spotted Cole donning sleek electric blue locks that grazed her waist. And we also saw her rocking a hot pink half-up, half-down hairstyle. And now, the singer is ready to switch it up again.

“Which color should I keep? Or should I try another color for next weeks show,” Cole asked her 6 million Instagram followers.

With fans suggesting that she try “boffum” and hair colors like orange, green, and yellow in the comments section, we have no idea what hot hue Cole will sport next.

However, based on Cole’s history, we’re sure that her next hairdo will look amazing. The 38-year-old can slay anything. Here are ten of her best hairstyles that prove it.