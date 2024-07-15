HomeFashion

Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Style Evolution

The handsome actor has had a leg up in the fashion department for quite some time on and off the red carpet.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s red carpet presence is one that captivates. His distinctive style on and off the red carpet is what drew us to him, aside from his naturally handsome and suave energy. From tailored suits from brands like Givenchy, Ferragamo, and Thom Browne, Abdul-Mateen can thank his stylist Jan-Michael Quammie for his high fashion, sleek and memorable red carpet looks. 

The Aquaman actor marries sophisticated, chic energies with playful yet classic silhouettes often on the red carpet. Quammie has done an impeccable job on communicating the actor’s public persona into such a fabulous mold. He’s able to play with his style by wearing bold colors like his pink and purple outfit he wore to a screening of Ambulance

His looks from the past weren’t too far off from his style now. His silhouettes were just tighter and had more layers like moto jackets and cargo pants, and sometimes a wide brim hat made it in the cut. Overall, he had a pretty good grasp on how he wanted to be perceived by the masses. 

Keep scrolling to see his style evolution from the beginnings of his budding career to his now-established and pristine status as a fashionable red carpet starlet. 

