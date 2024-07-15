Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Style Evolution

Getty Images

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s red carpet presence is one that captivates. His distinctive style on and off the red carpet is what drew us to him, aside from his naturally handsome and suave energy. From tailored suits from brands like Givenchy, Ferragamo, and Thom Browne, Abdul-Mateen can thank his stylist Jan-Michael Quammie for his high fashion, sleek and memorable red carpet looks.

The Aquaman actor marries sophisticated, chic energies with playful yet classic silhouettes often on the red carpet. Quammie has done an impeccable job on communicating the actor’s public persona into such a fabulous mold. He’s able to play with his style by wearing bold colors like his pink and purple outfit he wore to a screening of Ambulance.

His looks from the past weren’t too far off from his style now. His silhouettes were just tighter and had more layers like moto jackets and cargo pants, and sometimes a wide brim hat made it in the cut. Overall, he had a pretty good grasp on how he wanted to be perceived by the masses.

Keep scrolling to see his style evolution from the beginnings of his budding career to his now-established and pristine status as a fashionable red carpet starlet.

01 01 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The premiere Of “Shirley” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at the premiere of “Shirley” held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 76th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

03 03 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II A The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

04 04 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II In New York In 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Shed in Hudson Yards on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

05 05 TopDog/UnderDog Photo Call NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins pose at a photo call for the revival of the play “TopDog/UnderDog” at MCM Creative Studios on August 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

06 06 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

07 07 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Screening Of “Ambulance” MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 05: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends as Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

08 08 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Los Angeles Premiere Of “Ambulance” LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 04: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Ambulance”held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

09 09 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 04: Yahya Abdul-Mateen is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

10 10 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Screening Of “Ambulance” In Madrid MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 24: American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the “AMBULANCE” Spain Fan Screening And Presentation at Callao Cinema on March 24, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

11 11 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Screening Of “Ambulance” In London LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 23: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the UK Special Screening for “AMBULANCE” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

12 12 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Screening Of “Ambulance” In Berlin BERLIN, GERMANY – MARCH 22: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the “Ambulance” premiere at Zoo Palast on March 22, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

13 13 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Screening Of “Ambulance” In Paris PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 20: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the “Ambulance” premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on March 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/WireImage)

14 14 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Screening Of “The Matrix Resurrections” SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends “The Matrix Resurrections” Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)

15 15 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear Show LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear show at Tobacco Dock on October 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

16 16 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The TAG Heuer Launch Of The New Connected Watch NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends The Launch of The New Connected Watch by TAG Heuer at The Caldwell Factory on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for TAG Heuer )

17 17 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 51st NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

18 18 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic)

19 19 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

20 20 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Vanity Fair x Amazon Studios 2020 Awards WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends The Vanity Fair x Amazon Studios 2020 Awards Season Celebration at San Vicente Bungalows on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

21 21 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 20th Annual AFI Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

22 22 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 10: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on December 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

23 23 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Premiere Of “Watchmen LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attend the Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series “Watchmen” on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO,)

24 24 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 17th Annual Gala In The Hammer Museum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

25 25 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The CFDA Fashion Awards NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 03: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

26 26 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The “Us” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 19: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the “Us” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on March 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

27 27 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Calvin Luo Runway Show NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Calvin Luo front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

28 28 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 02: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

29 29 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II In New York City NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 19: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is seen on December 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)

30 30 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The “Aquaman” Screening In Toronto TORONTO, ONTARIO – DECEMBER 17: Actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II attends the “Aquaman” exclusive blue carpet fan screening held at the Scotiabank Theatre on December 17, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Canada)

31 31 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Visits The IMDb Show STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II visits ‘The IMDb Show’ on December 14, 2018 in Studio City, California. This episode of ‘The IMDb Show’ airs on December 27, 2018. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

32 32 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” In Hollywood HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic)

33 33 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 2018 Comic-Con Yahya Abdul-Mateen II seen at Warner Bros. Presentation at 2018 Comic-Con, San Diego, USA – 21 July 2018 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

34 34 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The Paul Smith Dinner With Gary Oldman LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 10: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, wearing Paul Smith, attends Paul Smith’s intimate dinner with Gary Oldman at Chateau Marmont on April 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paul Smith)

35 35 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival SUN VALLEY, ID – MARCH 14: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival- Rising Star Award Receptionon on March 14, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for Sun Valley Film Festival )

36 36 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The “Boundaries” In Austin Yahya Abdul-Mateen (Photo by Tara Mays/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

37 37 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At “The Greatest Showman” World Premiere NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends ‘The Greatest Showman’ World Premiere aboard the Queen Mary 2 at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on December 8, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

38 38 Yahya Abdul-Mateen At The Australian Premiere Of Baywatch HOYTS CINEMAS, ENTERTAINMENT QUARTER, SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA – 2017/05/18: Yahya Abdul-Mateen at The Australian Premiere of Baywatch. (Photo by Belinda Vel/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

39 39 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The 2017 G’Day Black Tie Gala HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 28: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 2017 G’Day Black Tie Gala at Governors Ballroom At Hollywood And Highland on January 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for RS/TV, Inc.)

40 40 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The “Luke Cage” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 28: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the “Luke Cage” New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on September 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

41 41 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The AOL Build Series NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 12: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II discusses his role in the series “The Get Down” during AOL BUILD Series at AOL HQ on August 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

42 42 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The New York Premiere Of “The Get Down” BRONX, NY – AUGUST 11: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends Netflix Presents the New York Premiere of “The Get Down” at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts on August 11, 2016 in Bronx, NY. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

43 43 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II At The “Daredevil” Season 2 Premiere NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 10: Yahya Abdul Mateen II attends the “Daredevil” Season 2 Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)