Home

‘Why Do Fools Fall In Love’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

Featuring an all-star ensemble that included Larenz Tate, Halle Berry, Vivica A. Fox, Lela Rochon and more, this 1998 film told the story of the rise and fall of a talented but troubled musician.
‘Why Do Fools Fall In Love’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now
By Okla Jones ·

On this day 25 years ago, Why Do Fools Fall in Love was released. Starring Larenz Tate as Frankie Lymon, the film is a biopic of a talented but troubled musician, who was lead singer of the pioneering rock and roll group Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers for one year. Moreover, the film highlights the three women in his life, each of whom claim to have married Lymon and lay claim to his estate after his tragic overdose.

In addition to Tate, Why Do Fools Fall in Love features a stellar cast, which includes Halle Berry, Vivica A. Fox, Lela Rochon, and Miguel A. Núñez Jr., along with Clifton Powell and Paula Jai Parker, who also had standout performances. Since its premiere in 1998, the film has risen to cult classic status, and remains a go-to film at family gatherings.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Why Do Fools Fall In Love, then and now.

TOPICS: 