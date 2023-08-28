‘Why Do Fools Fall In Love’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

On this day 25 years ago, Why Do Fools Fall in Love was released. Starring Larenz Tate as Frankie Lymon, the film is a biopic of a talented but troubled musician, who was lead singer of the pioneering rock and roll group Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers for one year. Moreover, the film highlights the three women in his life, each of whom claim to have married Lymon and lay claim to his estate after his tragic overdose.

In addition to Tate, Why Do Fools Fall in Love features a stellar cast, which includes Halle Berry, Vivica A. Fox, Lela Rochon, and Miguel A. Núñez Jr., along with Clifton Powell and Paula Jai Parker, who also had standout performances. Since its premiere in 1998, the film has risen to cult classic status, and remains a go-to film at family gatherings.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Why Do Fools Fall In Love, then and now.

01 Zola Taylor The beautiful lead singer of the Platters, and was Frankie’s first girl and second wife.

02 Halle Berry Following the release of Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Berry appeared in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, and also received an Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball. She has since become one of the most widely recognized actresses in the film industry, and can be seen in Netflix’s The Mothership later this year. Halle Berry at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

03 Emira Eagle The church-going Southerner who married Lymon while he was in the Army, settled down with him, and was his wife during his tragic passing.

04 Lela Rochon In addition to her role in Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Rochon had starring roles in Waiting to Exhale, and Any Given Sunday. She was also a regular cast member in the WB sitcom, The Wayans Bros, and appeared in an episode of Issa Rae’s hit show Insecure in 2021.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Lela Rochon attends the “The Terminal List” Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

05 Elizabeth “Mickey” Waters A shoplifter who met Lymon after his peak, and said she turned to prostitution to try to help him overcome his drug habit.

06 Vivica A. Fox Fox’s career really took off in the late 90s. Before playing “Mickey” in Why Do Fools Fall In Love in 1998, she starred in Independence Day, Soul Food, Booty Call and Batman & Robin. In subsequent years, Fox could be seen in Two Can Play That Game, Kingdom Come, Juwanna Mann, and both installments of Kill Bill. She has become a powerhouse of TV films, appearing in over 100 movies since 1997. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 4: Vivica A. Fox attends the “Bobcat Moretti” Film Premiere at Lumiere Music Hall on August 4, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Tim Realbuto)

07 Frankie Lymon Lymon was 13 years old when the teenage group Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers rose to prominence with their 1956 hit “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” and appeared in the movie Rock, Rock, Rock in 1956. After 1957’s Mr. Rock and Roll, Lymon started a solo singing career, but it all fell apart. Lymon’s career was over by the time he was 18 years old, and he died of a heroin overdose seven years later.

08 Larenz Tate Larenz Tate has had a strong career in film and television since the release of Why Do Fools Fall in Love in 1998. In the past 25 years, Tate has appeared in Love Jones, Ray, Girls Trip, and portrays Councilman Rashad Tate in the Power series. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 24: Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

09 Little Richard The legendary Little Richard was part of Frankie Lymon’s rise and fall. The real Little Richard also had a brief cameo in the film.