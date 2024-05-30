What’s New And Black On Netflix In June

June has arrived, marking the beginning of summer. While the weather may be too hot to go to the movies, you can still enjoy a movie or two within the comfort of your home. Regardless of what you like to watch, Netflix has something for you to enjoy.

This month, the popular streaming platform will debut several originals, including Shonda Rhimes’ Black Barbie documentary, and the hero series Supacell. Netflix will also feature some hilarious comedies such as Janky Promoters, Two Can Play That Game, and the stand-up special from Keith Robinson titled Different Strokes.

With Bad Boys 4 Life coming out later this month, two films featuring its stars will emerge on the platform. On the first of the month, audiences can see 2001’s Ali, starring Will Smith, or they can catch some laughs with the Martin Lawrence-led National Security.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

Ali – (6/1) Will Smith plays Muhammad Ali in this boxing biopic.

Baby Boy – (6/1) Tyrese Gibson stars in this drama about a misguided 20-year-old African-American man facing the commitments of real life.

Janky Promoters – (6/1) Comedy starring Ice Cube and Mike Epps.

National Security – (6/1) Action comedy starring Martin Lawrence.

Two Can Play That Game – (6/1) Vivica A. Fox and Morris Chestnut shine in this classic romantic comedy.

S.W.A.T. – (6/1) Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J and more star in the action packed cop film.

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – (6/11) Stand-up comedy special from the hilarious Keith Robinson.

Black Barbie: A Documentary – (6/19) Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this documentary looks into how three women got to change Mattel forever.