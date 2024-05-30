HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In June

Whether it’s classic biopics, romantic comedies, or informative documentaries, there’s plenty of brand new content coming to the popular DSP this month.
By Okla Jones ·

June has arrived, marking the beginning of summer. While the weather may be too hot to go to the movies, you can still enjoy a movie or two within the comfort of your home. Regardless of what you like to watch, Netflix has something for you to enjoy.

This month, the popular streaming platform will debut several originals, including Shonda RhimesBlack Barbie documentary, and the hero series Supacell. Netflix will also feature some hilarious comedies such as Janky Promoters, Two Can Play That Game, and the stand-up special from Keith Robinson titled Different Strokes

With Bad Boys 4 Life coming out later this month, two films featuring its stars will emerge on the platform. On the first of the month, audiences can see 2001’s Ali, starring Will Smith, or they can catch some laughs with the Martin Lawrence-led National Security.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

