What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

Since the beginning of 2023, Netflix has been cranking out a list of original content for the viewer’s enjoyment. Shows such as Kaleidoscope and The Upshaws, along with the ensemble film You People, has wowed audiences worldwide, and continues to keep the streamer in a position of prominence. So, as we enter the month of March, let’s take a look at what Netflix has in store.

In an unprecedented move, Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage will stream live on Netflix at 10 PM EST on March 4, from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, a week before this year’s Academy Awards. The live pre-show, titled The Show Before the Show, will begin shortly before the stream, and will be held at Los Angeles’ famed Comedy Store nightclub on Sunset Boulevard.

The special will feature Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and Arsenio Hall, among others, as well as appearances and commentary from Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, and more. This new stand-up from Rock comes with heavy anticipation, especially after the incident that transpired between him and Will Smith during last year’s Oscar ceremony.

This month also brings the return of brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther. Starring Idris Elba in the title role, Luther: The Fallen Sun will follow the British DCI as he breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London. In addition to Luther and Selective Outrage, March also features Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and more.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

01 ‘Here Love Lies’ (3/3) Directed by Tope Oshin, Here Love Lies tells the story of single parent and Travel Blogger Amanda, as she embarks on a social media romance with American TourGuide Michael. She plans a trip to the United States to meet up for the first time, and opens up more doors than both anticipated.

03 ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ (3/10) On March 10, Idris Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther, as he breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London.

04 ‘Jolly Roger’ (3/10) Written by Tunde Apalowo and produced under Waltbanger 101 Productions, this crime thriller stars Daniel Etim Effiong, Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Frank Donga, Tina Mba, and others. It tells the story of Brume, an ordinary, law-abiding citizen, who encounters two lawless policemen one fateful night at a checkpoint, and has to face a catastrophic chain of events.

05 ‘Unseen’ (Season 1) (3/29) Starring Gail Mabalane, Brandon Daniels, Hein De Vries, the first season of Unseen is about a house cleaner who desperately searches for her husband as a dreaded criminal syndicate dredges up past tragedies and eventually drives her to violence.