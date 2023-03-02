Home · Entertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

From a live special from a comedic legend, to Idris Elba reprising his titular role in ‘Luther,’ there’s plenty of new content for the streamer to look forward to.
By Okla Jones ·

Since the beginning of 2023, Netflix has been cranking out a list of original content for the viewer’s enjoyment. Shows such as Kaleidoscope and The Upshaws, along with the ensemble film You People, has wowed audiences worldwide, and continues to keep the streamer in a position of prominence. So, as we enter the month of March, let’s take a look at what Netflix has in store.

In an unprecedented move, Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage will stream live on Netflix at 10 PM EST on March 4, from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, a week before this year’s Academy Awards. The live pre-show, titled The Show Before the Show, will begin shortly before the stream, and will be held at Los Angeles’ famed Comedy Store nightclub on Sunset Boulevard.

The special will feature Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and Arsenio Hall, among others, as well as appearances and commentary from Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T,  Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, and more. This new stand-up from Rock comes with heavy anticipation, especially after the incident that transpired between him and Will Smith during last year’s Oscar ceremony. 

This month also brings the return of brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther. Starring Idris Elba in the title role, Luther: The Fallen Sun will follow the British DCI as he breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London. In addition to Luther and Selective Outrage, March also features Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and more.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

