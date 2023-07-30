As we enter the first day of August, Netflix has a bunch of new films, documentaries, and premieres featuring Black talent to check out. This month, the classic comedy Coming to America – starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos – will hit the popular digital streaming platform. You can also view several films in the Fast & Furious franchise on August 1.

Throughout the rest of the month, you can see the documentary Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, as well as part 4 of the Netflix original, The Upshaws.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in August.

01 Coming to America – (8/1) Starring Eddie Murphy, this classic film tells the story of Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who travels to the United States in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry and will love him for who he is, not for his status or for having been trained to please him. It also co-stars Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos.

02 The Fast and the Furious – (8/1) The Fast and the Furious is a 2001 action film directed by Rob Cohen from a screenplay by Gary Scott Thompson, Erik Bergquist, and David Ayer, based on the Vibe magazine article “Racer X” by Ken Li. The first installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, and stars Vin Diesel.

03 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – (8/1) This is the third installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Lucas Black and Bow Wow. In the film, car enthusiast Sean Boswell (Black) is sent to live in Tokyo with his estranged father and finds solace exploring the city’s drifting community.

04 Fast & Furious – (8/1) Fast & Furious is the fourth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, and stars Vin Diesel, Laz Alonzo, Neil Brown, Jr., Brandon T. Jackson, and more.

05 Fast Five – (8/1) This is the fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The film stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, alongside Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Matt Schulze, Sung Kang and Dwayne Johnson.

06 Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop – (8/9) Rappers, writers and experts detail the influence of women on hip-hop music and culture in this docuseries honoring the trailblazers and game-changers.

07 Ballers: Season 1-5 – (8/15) Ballers is an American sports comedy drama television series created by Stephen Levinson and starring Dwayne Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who must navigate his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players.

08 The Upshaws: Part 4 – (8/17) The Upshaws are officially returning to Netflix, with the Part 4 premiere of the sitcom due to arrive this August. The Upshaws features a large ensemble cast, starring Kim Fields and Mike Epps as Regina and Bennie. The Upshaws. (L to R) Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie in episode 302 of The Upshaws. Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2022