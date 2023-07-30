Home

What’s New And Black On Netflix In August

From the classic film ‘Coming To America’ to the documentary ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,’ there is plenty of new content hitting the streamer this month for your viewing pleasure.
By Okla Jones ·

As we enter the first day of August, Netflix has a bunch of new films, documentaries, and premieres featuring Black talent to check out. This month, the classic comedy Coming to America – starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos – will hit the popular digital streaming platform. You can also view several films in the Fast & Furious franchise on August 1.

Throughout the rest of the month, you can see the documentary Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, as well as part 4 of the Netflix original, The Upshaws.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in August.

