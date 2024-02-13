7 Ways To Have Mind-Blowing Orgasms

Young African American couple embracing in bed in the morning

Who doesn’t want to experience a mind-blowing orgasm? I would argue everyone does, but achieving one may not be as easy. According to a study, only half of women are able to consistently climax during partnered sexual encounters as most orgasms require physical, mental, and emotional components to be aligned, which can be rare. We’ve put together several ways to help you achieve mind-blowing orgasms below!

01 01 Use the O Method The “O Method” taps into the euphoric energy you need to climax to help you align with your deepest intentions and desires in the bedroom. According to the O Method, you can make your dreams a reality by having an orgasm. Shot of an affectionate young couple relaxing and chatting in bed at home

02 02 Kegels Kegels are a helpful exercise that can be used to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. They give your pelvic floor a workout, which can potentially lead to better orgasms. Stunning latin american black woman sleeping very comfortable on her bed at home looking very peaceful

03 03 Delay your orgasms Instead of rushing to have an orgasm, try holding off! Building your way up to the brink of an orgasm then suddenly stopping may help you achieve better ones. Full length shot of an affectionate young couple sharing an intimate moment in their bedroom at home

04 04 Play with your vibrator For a cervical orgasm, leverage a penetrative vibrator to hit those spots that a human being might not be able to do. Mid adult couple lying in bed

05 05 Foreplay Foreplay helps build anticipation between you and your partner, allowing you to get excited to potentially orgasms. Love makes those lazy days extra lovely

06 06 Switch up your positions Differentiating your usual routine can increase your pleasure and leads to better orgasms. Cropped shot of an affectionate young couple sharing an intimate moment in their bedroom at home