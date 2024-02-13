7 Ways To Have Mind-Blowing Orgasms

Who doesn’t want to experience a mind-blowing orgasm? I would argue everyone does, but achieving one may not be as easy. According to a study, only half of women are able to consistently climax during partnered sexual encounters as most orgasms require physical, mental, and emotional components to be aligned, which can be rare. We’ve put together several ways to help you achieve mind-blowing orgasms below!
The “O Method” taps into the euphoric energy you need to climax to help you align with your deepest intentions and desires in the bedroom. According to the O Method, you can make your dreams a reality by having an orgasm.
Kegels are a helpful exercise that can be used to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. They give your pelvic floor a workout, which can potentially lead to better orgasms.
Instead of rushing to have an orgasm, try holding off! Building your way up to the brink of an orgasm then suddenly stopping may help you achieve better ones.
For a cervical orgasm, leverage a penetrative vibrator to hit those spots that a human being might not be able to do.
Foreplay helps build anticipation between you and your partner, allowing you to get excited to potentially orgasms.
Differentiating your usual routine can increase your pleasure and leads to better orgasms.
For anal orgasms, leverage the “rimming” technique. Rimming is the act of someone performing oral sex on the “rim” of the anus. Many of your nerve bundles are around the opening of the anus.