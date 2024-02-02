7 Ways To Have Better Sex

For the new year, you should challenge yourself to seek to create a thrilling sex life, one that’s filled with suspense, romance, steamy positions, and, of course, orgasms. Although you may desire a more fulfilling sex life, it can be difficult to understand or go about achieving one without putting unnecessary pressure on yourself. We’re here to give you some low-lift pointers on what to do for yourself and your partner in the bedroom to dial up the passion.

01 01 Masturbate Mutual masturbation is when you and your partner are masturbating with each other. You are touching yourselves, letting each other see how you want pleasure. Watching your partner experience sexual pleasure can enhance your feelings of sexual desire and bring you closer together.

02 02 Kiss your partner slowly and intentionally Long and slow kisses will turn on your partner quickly and inspire intercourse instantly.

03 03 Level up your foreplay skills Caress your partner’s g-spot. Get handsy. Lay kisses on several different places on their body. Foreplay is a fail-proof way to get yourself and your partner turned on and primed for intercourse.

04 04 Incorporate sex toys From rabbits to teledildonic toys, these clever devices are sure to add creativity and excitement to the bedroom.

05 05 Try different positions Missionary, doggy-style, flat-iron, and Gwhiz are guaranteed to make your toes curl.

06 06 Be affectionate Shower your partner with all your love and affection, including hugs, kisses, and holding.