10 Ways To Celebrate Christmas As A Couple

Whether you choose to mark the occasion by meeting up with family or just as a twosome, here are fun ideas for how to enjoy the day, creating new traditions.
By Kui Mwai ·

The holiday season is a beautiful but stress-inducing time of year, especially for couples. Whether you and your partner are married with children, or you’ve been boo’d up with your beau for a significant period of time, deciding how to navigate the holidays — namely, whose family you’ll be spending Christmas with or making plans for two — is no easy feat. My boyfriend and I, like many, scramble between the two. One year we may dash to his family’s place for lunch, then end the day with my family, which always leaves some family members feeling neglected. Another year we may just choose to celebrate with one of our extended families, which ends up in the same result as splitting our time. No matter what we choose to do, we end up putting the needs of our relationship on the backburner this time of year and miss out on opportunities to make our own traditions.

“For some Black couples, navigating the holidays can be tricky at times,” licensed marriage and family therapist Shontel Cargill tells ESSENCE. “Challenges such as figuring out where to celebrate, whether with each other’s families or starting your own traditions, may arise.”

To find a better balance this year, I asked Cargill for tips and tricks for couples who are having a hard time balancing the chaos of the holidays with a desire to celebrate their own way. Read on for what she recommends.

No matter how you decide to celebrate the holidays this year, prioritize creating special moments and new traditions that honor you and your relationship. Keeping that top of mind will ensure you have a holly, jolly Christmas.

