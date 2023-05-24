‘We Are The Light Of Each Other’s Lives’: Photos Of Tina Turner And Husband Erwin Bach Over The Years

What’s love got to do with it?

Plenty, when you’re speaking on the life story of the legendary Tina Turner, who passed away on May 24 at the age of 83. We know what that she experienced an unhealthy, violent relationship with her first husband, the late Ike Turner. We also know that she has also spoken about not feeling loved by her own mother, Zelma Bullock, though she was able to make peace with her later in life. But one person, aside from her children, who showed the Grammy winner a lasting love that would make all the difference was her husband, German music producer Erwin Bach. They met when he was tasked by her manager with picking her up at the airport in Düsseldorf, Germany in 1985. She said it was love at first sight.

“He was [16 years] younger [than me]. He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face. I mean, you cannot [describe] it,” she recalled in her 2021 HBO documentary, Tina. “It was like insane. [I thought], ‘Where did he come from?’ He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast] and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking.”

Though they only tied the knot in 2013, they were together for almost four decades. During that time, he donated a kidney to her, and they made a new life together in Switzerland (she relinquished her U.S. citizenship and took the oath of Swiss nationality the same year they were married), tying the knot in front of more than 200 guests at their house on the banks of Lake Zurich. She said of the joy she felt marrying Bach that she was in a state of “nirvana.”

“It’s that happiness that people talk about, when you wish for nothing, when you can finally take a deep breath and say, ‘Everything is good,'” she told HELLO! magazine in 2013. “It’s a wonderful place to be.”

He stood by her until her death. She said in her 2020 book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, that they worked because he allowed her to fully shine without needing her to dim her light.

“We grant each other freedom and space to be individuals at the same time we are a couple,” she wrote. “Erwin, who is a force of nature in his own right, has never been the least bit intimidated by my career, my talents, or my fame. He shows me that true love doesn’t require the dimming of my light so that he can shine. On the contrary, we are the light of each other’s lives, and we want to shine as bright as we can, together.”

In celebration of their love, and more importantly, her life and legacy, see photos of the lovebirds from over the years, below.

01 1985 Erwin Bach and Tina Turner during Tina Turner at Spago’s Restaurant in Hollywood, California – August 13, 1985 at Spago’s in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 1989 Singer Tina Turner poses with Erwin Bach to celebrate her 50th birthday in November 1989, London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

03 1992 Tina Turner et Erwin Bach. (Photo by Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

04 1999 Rocksängerin Tina Turner und ihr Lebensgefährte Erwin Bach stehen am 31.7.1999 an einem Mercedes-Stand im Fahrerlager an der Rennstrecke von Hockenheim. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

05 2005 Sängerin Tina Turner Mit Freund Erwin Bach Bei Der Verleihung Des “Deutschen Medienpreis 2005” Im Kongresshaus Baden Baden Am 130205 . (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

06 2006 Tina Turner – Weltstar Tina Turner mit ihrem Ehemann Erwin Bach beim Nobel-Italiener “La Vita” in Köln. (Photo by ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images)

07 2015 MILAN, ITALY – APRIL 29: Tina Turner and Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Boutique Cocktail Reception on April 29, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani)

08 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

09 2018 PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 03: Singer Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)