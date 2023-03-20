Home · News

Remembering The Stars We Lost In 2023

ESSENCE honors the Black entertainers, trailblazers, and notable figures who transitioned in 2023, leaving behind a legacy of greatness
Remembering The Stars We Lost In 2023

With the celebration of hope and promise of a new year in 2023 also came times of mourning of beloved individuals unfortunately no longer with us, including the deaths of notable celebrities.

From trailblazing rappers, singers, and songwriters to skillful instrumentalists, to beloved actors of the stage and screen, we’ve had to bid farewell to a number of figures who not only paved a way for generations behind them but left lasting impacts on the culture and our hearts. We’ve also had to lay to rest public servants whose dedicated their life’s work to bettering life for Black communities in the United States and abroad.

Here, we remember those we’ve lost this year and the incredible mark they’ve left on history, culture, and the generations that follow.

TOPICS: 