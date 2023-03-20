With the celebration of hope and promise of a new year in 2023 also came times of mourning of beloved individuals unfortunately no longer with us, including the deaths of notable celebrities.

From trailblazing rappers, singers, and songwriters to skillful instrumentalists, to beloved actors of the stage and screen, we’ve had to bid farewell to a number of figures who not only paved a way for generations behind them but left lasting impacts on the culture and our hearts. We’ve also had to lay to rest public servants whose dedicated their life’s work to bettering life for Black communities in the United States and abroad.

Here, we remember those we’ve lost this year and the incredible mark they’ve left on history, culture, and the generations that follow.

Gangsta Boo Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, best known by her stage name Gangsta Boo while performing as a solo artist and alongside the legendary southern hip hop outfit Three 6 Mafia, passed away on January 1. She was 43 years old. NEW YORK, NEW YORK–FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Gangsta Boo (aka Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, Lady Boo, Queen of Memphis, The Devil’s Daughter) of the Hip-Hop Group Three 6 Mafia, appears in a portrait taken on February 10, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Fred White Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer and longtime member of Earth, Wind, and Fire alongside his brothers Maurice and Verdine, White passed away on January 1 at the age of 67. NETHERLANDS – MARCH 14: AHOY Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE and Fred WHITE, Drummer Fred White performing on stage (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

C.J. Harris Perhaps most recognized as a top six finalist on American Idol in 2014, this country/soul singer passed away at age 31 on January 15. AMERICAN IDOL XIII: TOP 13: Contestant C.J. Harris. (Photo by Michael Becker/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Barrett Strong The celebrated Motown singer and songwriter, best known for his vocals on “Money (That’s What I Want)” and his pen on classics like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” ”Just My Imagination,” and his Grammy-winning single “Papa Was a Rollin‘ Stone,” transitioned on January 28 at age 81. Tamla/Motown singer Barrett Strong poses for a portrait circa 1959. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur One third of the legendary Hip-Hop group De La Soul, Trugoy the Dove passed away at the age of 54 on February 12. NEW ORLEANS – JULY 03: Musician David Jude Jolicoeur better known as Trugoy of De La Soul performs at the 2010 Essence Music Festival at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

Chuck Jackson An R&B crooner with classic Motown records, Taylor passed away at the age of 85 in Atlanta, GA on February 16. NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Singer Chuck Jackson attends the Apollo Theater 2005 Spring Benefit “The Magic Lives On” at the Apollo Theater June 20, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Wayne Shorter Legendary Jazz saxophonist and composer, famed for his work with Miles Davis’s Second Great Quintet and Weather Report, passed away at age 89 on March 2. LOS ANGELES, CA OCTOBER 15: Jazz Musician and composer Wayne Shorter is a recipient of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He is photographed on October 08, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sean Lampkin Perhaps best known publicly for his role as Nipsey on the 90s sitcom Martin, Lampkim passed away at the age of 54 on March 17. Photo Credit: Memnar Grayton/Facebook