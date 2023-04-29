Red Carpet Roundup: Time 100, Tiffany NYC Flagship Opening, CinemaCon, And The Prince's Trust Gala

This week was full of red-carpet events, which means a week of more covetable looks. From Precious Lee in bespoke Bed on Water to Michael B. Jordan brooding in a lavender Tom Ford suit, the week has been a great one in terms of looks. Last night at the Prince’s Trust Gala, socialites, cultural figures, and celebrities wore their own renditions of a gala look. Some came dressed up to the nines, and others, like Doja Cat, stayed true to themselves. Idris Elba opted for a leather jacket for the Gala, and Lori Harvey was stunning in a mustard yellow Georges Chakra gown.

For the TIME 100 red carpet, we saw celebrities, artists, and activists alike come dripped in custom designers, like art icon Simone Leigh in a custom Jil Sander all-white gown with a glove detail. Steve Lacy wore Sanit Laurent, a brand he’s had an affinity for some time, and Angela Bassett wore a gold suit by Gaurav Gupta. The TIME 100 red carpet and the Prince’s Trust Gala tie for best dress, in our opinion, but the CinemaCon had a few show-stoppers like Zendaya in Versace and Dominique Fishback in a strappy black knit dress.

Take a look below at all the red carpet looks you missed this week.

Simone Leigh at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Simone Leigh attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Catherine Coleman Flowers at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Catherine Coleman Flowers attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Scott Jeffers and TIna Davis at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Scott Jeffers and TIna Davis attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Michael B. Jordan at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Michael B. Jordan attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Gayle King at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Gayle King attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Gina Prince-Bythewood at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Gina Prince-Bythewood attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Wanjira Mathai at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Wanjira Mathai attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Steve Lacy at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Steve Lacy attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jon Batiste at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Angela Bassett at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Doja Cat at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Doja Cat attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Sade Muhammad at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Sade Muhammad attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Tracie D. Hall at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Tracie D. Hall attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Monica Simpson at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Monica Simpson attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Suzan Lori-Parks at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Suzan Lori-Parks attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Myles Frost at TIME 100 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Myles Frost attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Dominique Fishback at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 27: Dominique Fishback, one of the recipients of the Rising Stars of the Year Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

Zendaya at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 27: Zendaya, recipient of the Star of the Year Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Issa Rae at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 24: Issa Rae attends Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Oprah Winfrey, US actress Taraji P. Henson, Blitz Bazawule, Fantasia, Danielle Brooks at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards US media proprietor Oprah Winfrey, US actress Taraji P. Henson, Ghanaian musician Blitz Bazawule, US singer Fantasia Barrino, and US actress Danielle Brooks arrive for Warner Brothers Pictures red carpet photocall of “The Color Purple” during CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

Calah Lane at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 25: Calah Lane attends the red carpet promoting the upcoming film “Wonka” at the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Storm Reid the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 25: Storm Reid attends the red carpet promoting the upcoming film “The Nun 2” at the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Shameik Moore at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 24: Shameik Moore attends Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Michael B. Jordan at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Michael B. Jordan attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Zoe Kravitz attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Helen Lasicanh & Pharrell at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Reign Judge at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Reign Judge attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Gayle King at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Gayle King attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Parker Kit Hill at The Tiffany’s Flagship Reopening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Parker Kit Hill attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Lori Harvey at the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Winnie Harlow at the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Idris Elba at the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Idris Elba attends the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Idris Elba NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Doja Cat attends the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Iman at the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Iman attends the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)