Red Carpet Roundup: Time 100, Tiffany NYC Flagship Opening, CinemaCon, And The Prince's Trust Gala

In case you missed it! We've rounded up the best looks over the week's red carpet events and had to share.
This week was full of red-carpet events, which means a week of more covetable looks. From Precious Lee in bespoke Bed on Water to Michael B. Jordan brooding in a lavender Tom Ford suit, the week has been a great one in terms of looks. Last night at the Prince’s Trust Gala, socialites, cultural figures, and celebrities wore their own renditions of a gala look. Some came dressed up to the nines, and others, like Doja Cat, stayed true to themselves. Idris Elba opted for a leather jacket for the Gala, and Lori Harvey was stunning in a mustard yellow Georges Chakra gown.

For the TIME 100 red carpet, we saw celebrities, artists, and activists alike come dripped in custom designers, like art icon Simone Leigh in a custom Jil Sander all-white gown with a glove detail. Steve Lacy wore Sanit Laurent, a brand he’s had an affinity for some time, and Angela Bassett wore a gold suit by Gaurav Gupta. The TIME 100 red carpet and the Prince’s Trust Gala tie for best dress, in our opinion, but the CinemaCon had a few show-stoppers like Zendaya in Versace and Dominique Fishback in a strappy black knit dress.

Take a look below at all the red carpet looks you missed this week.

