An Ode To The Incredible Style Moments Of Luther Vandross

No matter where you are, if you hear a Luther Vandross song, like “Never Too Much” or “I’d Rather,” you are enraptured by his melodic voice. Paired with memorable drums, eloquent production, and thoughtful lyrics, Vandross’ music was more than legend-making it was a balm for many music lovers for decades. The beloved singer who is no longer with us didn’t just leave behind his musical legacy, he also left behind a bevy of style moments that shouldn’t be forgotten. In his earnest beginnings, he donned patterned sweaters. Through the decades, his fashionable inclinations shone through–his clothing offered him a way to interact with his audiences alongside his smooth version of R&B, which later landed him in the pop canon.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about Luther’s flare for performance wear is how the clothing marked the eras he was experiencing. As his fame grew, he began leaning into custom blazers embellished with glitzy beads and materials. He also looked most confident in tuxedos or suits at awards ceremonies. His elevated take on menswear was essential to his image, and alongside his velvet voice, it made him a luminary in the oft-crowded music market.

As he lived through multiple genres, beloved singles, legendary albums and an insanely busy career, Vandross and his looks left a mark on the music industry as a whole. White button-ups and exquisite beaded blazers in addition to clean-cut trousers are markers of Vandross’ appeal–they also marked his ability to elevate his sound and navigate multiple genres beyond disco. Throughout his nearly 40 years of entertaining his crossover appeal was distinct and expressed not just through his succinct vocals, but it was most vividly seen through his attraction to dramatic clothing.

In celebration of his birthday, April 20, here are 15 of Luther Vandross’s most stylish moments throughout his career.

01 01 Luther Vandross At A Photo Session In 1987 David Corio/ Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

02 02 Luther Vandross At A Concert In 1990 David Redfern/Redferns

03 03 Will Smith And Luther Vandross At The 6th Annual Soul Train Music Awards In 1992 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

04 04 Luther Vandross At A Cocktail Party For Donna Karan In 1992 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

05 05 Luther Vandross At The 19th Annual American Music Awards In 1992 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

06 06 Luther Vandross At LAX In 1992 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

07 07 Luther Vandross And Natalie Cole At The 7th Annual Soul Train Awards In 1993 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

08 08 Luther Vandross At A Concert In 1993 Mick Hutson/Redferns

09 09 Luther Vandross Poses During A Portrait Session In 1995 Harry Langdon/Getty Images

10 10 Luther Vandross At The 23rd Annual American Music Awards In 1996 SGranitz/WireImage

11 11 Luther Vandross At The Super Bowl Halftime Show In 1997 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

12 12 Luther Vandross At Home In 2000 Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images

13 13 Mary J. Blige And Luther Vandross At The 1st Annual BET Awards In 2001 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

14 14 Luther Vandross At The 1st Annual BET Awards In 2001 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage