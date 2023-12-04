Home

The Entire Jay-Z Discography, Ranked

Before he became hip-hop’s first billionaire, the Brooklyn native created classic albums and hit records, further establishing himself as one of the greatest musicians of all-time.
By Okla Jones ·

Since Reasonable Doubt was released in 1996, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter evolved into much more than just a rapper, he’s a brand in itself. He’s founded several success businesses across multiple industries, creating general wealth for himself and the people around him. While his other endeavors have helped him achieve the feat of being hip-hop’s first billionaire, it’s his musical creativity that makes him truly special.

Throughout his career, Carter has become one of the world’s best-selling music artists with 140 million records sold, won 24 Grammy Awards, and was the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with being the first solo living rapper inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With albums such as The Blueprint, American Gangster, and 4:44, Jay-Z has created timeless records that will forever be an integral part of hip-hop’s history.

In celebration of his 54th birthday, we’ve evaluated Jay-Z’s entire discography, and created a list of all his releases from top to bottom. Collaborative efforts such as Everything Is Love, Watch The Throne, Collision Course and others have been omitted so as to feature Hov’s solo releases only. With that being written, let’s take a look at the Brooklyn native’s studio projects, ranked.

