Home · News

The Best Red Carpet Looks From Cannes Film Festival So Far

On and off the screen, these starlets blow us away with their effortless beauty and style.
The Best Red Carpet Looks From Cannes Film Festival So Far
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

This year’s Cannes Film Festival, a celebration of cinema in all its glory, is also a platform for celebrities and filmmakers to showcase their exquisite gowns and tailoring on the iconic red carpet. Year after year, the festival witnesses many glamorous and extravagant looks that leave us wanting more. The red carpet at Cannes has become one of the most influential red carpets of the year. Celebrities from around the world flock to the French Riviera, dressed to impress and to share the spotlight. Designers, both established and emerging, dress these A-listers and up-and-comers, as the Cannes red carpet gives everyone a chance to be a star.

From classic and timeless silhouettes to daring and experimental designs, the fashion choices at Cannes are as diverse as the films being showcased. Couture houses like Dior, Chanel, and Schiaparelli present their most exquisite creations, while independent designers and emerging talents make their mark with unique and captivating pieces. We saw Coco Jones wow in that golden Valdrin Sahiti gown and Viola Davis in the flurry Valentino couture gown and cape — let’s get into all the other looks from the stylish festival.

Take a look below for the best looks out of the festival so far.

TOPICS: 