The Best Red Carpet Looks From Cannes Film Festival So Far

This year’s Cannes Film Festival, a celebration of cinema in all its glory, is also a platform for celebrities and filmmakers to showcase their exquisite gowns and tailoring on the iconic red carpet. Year after year, the festival witnesses many glamorous and extravagant looks that leave us wanting more. The red carpet at Cannes has become one of the most influential red carpets of the year. Celebrities from around the world flock to the French Riviera, dressed to impress and to share the spotlight. Designers, both established and emerging, dress these A-listers and up-and-comers, as the Cannes red carpet gives everyone a chance to be a star.

From classic and timeless silhouettes to daring and experimental designs, the fashion choices at Cannes are as diverse as the films being showcased. Couture houses like Dior, Chanel, and Schiaparelli present their most exquisite creations, while independent designers and emerging talents make their mark with unique and captivating pieces. We saw Coco Jones wow in that golden Valdrin Sahiti gown and Viola Davis in the flurry Valentino couture gown and cape — let’s get into all the other looks from the stylish festival.

Take a look below for the best looks out of the festival so far.

Aja Naomi King CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Aja Naomi King attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Alton Mason CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Alton Mason attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Patricia Bright CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Patricia Bright attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Yseult Onguenet CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Yseult Onguenet attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jade Chantelle CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Jade Chantelle attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Abd Al Malik CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Abd Al Malik attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Shaunette Renée Wilson CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Shaunette Renée Wilson attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Kat Graham CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Kat Graham attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rochelle Humes Rochelle Humes attending the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/PA Wire (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the “Monster” Screening at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari)

Ophély Mézino CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Ophély Mézino attends the “Monster” Screening at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari)

Coco Jones CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Coco Jones attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Laura Harrier CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Laura Harrier attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Esther Gohourou CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Esther Gohourou attends the “Le Retour (Homecoming)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Suzy Bemba CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Suzy Bemba attends the “Le Retour (Homecoming)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Cindy Bruna CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Cindy Bruna is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)