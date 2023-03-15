The Best Of Law Roach's Red Carpet Collaborations

Law Roach recently announced his retirement from the fashion industry, and we’re up in the air about whether or not we will see the beauty he created on the red carpet again. In light of the impending lack of his presence in the fashion industry, we created a gallery of the best looks he’s created over the course of his career. He’s styled Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, and more household names. Roach has built a career solely through a hard work ethic and a strong vision.

Take a look through his best styling moments below.

Zendaya at the 94th Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Zendaya at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Zendaya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Zendaya at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Zendaya attends Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kerry Washington at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kerry Washington attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Zendaya at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Zendaya at the Red Carpet of ‘Dune’ VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03, 2021: Zendaya arrives on the red carpet for ‘Dune’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Zendaya arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)