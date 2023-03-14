Law Roach Announced Retirement Over Instagram

Getty

Just a few minutes ago, image architect and the person behind so many iconic red-carpet moments, Law Roach, announced his retirement from the fashion industry. Understandably so, as the fashion industry is not the community that so many of us want it to be, there is competitiveness, comparison, and the overall sense that to be the best comes with a “by any means necessary” clause. Law Roach made history as a CFDA Stylist Award recipient. He is truly someone who built his career from the ground up, starting from scratch. It’s so disheartening what the fashion industry can do to talents such as Roach, who has contributed so much beauty from the covers and pages we’d skim through in magazines to the red-carpet moments we glued our eyes to on TV.

The image architect said that his “cup is empty” via Instagram and attribute the “politics, lies, and false narratives” as the reasoning for his departure from fashion. “If this business were just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life,” says Roach. We’re keeping a close eye on the development of this story. Fashion Twitter has never looked so stressed and divided on whether or not something is true.

What have I been saying about the shift happening as of late and black creatives in fashion suddenly finding themselves having to fight like the pre-2020 days… pic.twitter.com/daaCeKq9HQ — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) March 14, 2023

This tweet put into perspective Law Roaches Blackness playing a huge role in the hardships he’s faced in the fashion industry. There are already rumors circulating about mistreatment from big-name fashion houses. Let’s hope this isn’t the last we see of Law Roach.