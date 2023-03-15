Home · Fashion

The Best Of Law Roach Red Carpet

In light of the possible retirement of the legendary image architect, here are some of the best red-carpet moments he's created.
Law Roach recently announced his retirement from the fashion industry, and we’re up in the air about whether or not we will see the beauty he created on the red carpet again. In light of the impending lack of his presence in the fashion industry, we created a gallery of the best looks he’s created over the course of his career. He’s styled Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, and more household names. Roach has built a career solely through a hard work ethic and a strong vision.

Take a look through his best styling moments below.

