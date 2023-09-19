The Best Looks From London Fashion Week

Getty Images

London Fashion Week is the place for all things street style. The city’s diverse and dynamic fashion scene comes alive as showgoers showcase their eclectic mix of styles that push the boundaries of traditional norms. This season there was an array of plaid printed pieces, from high fashion looks to street-ready styles. Bold and vibrant colors also dominated the streets, with Londoners unapologetically embracing neon hues like a purple look below and unconventional pairings of pieces like a pleated skirt along with a graphic hoodie.

Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Tems, and girl group FLO wore looks to the U.K. shows. Styled by Thomas Christos as she headed to Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 show Union was spotted in a plaid trench-style dress with matching socks by the brand’s recent resort collection. Tems wore a fuzzy all-purple look with a long teddy coat, black sheen jeans, and even fuzzier purple heels. The trio FLO donned all-black looks to keep the group outfits minimal and cohesive, from dresses to structured suits.

The juxtaposition of luxury and rebellious casual outfits effortlessly blended in the London Fashion Week street style. It’s a celebration of individuality, pushing fashion boundaries, and embracing the unexpected. If you came for some outfit inspiration, keep scrolling.

01 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Nadine Ijewere wears green checkered blazer, skirt outside Emilia Wickstead during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

02 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, Renee Downer outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

03 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Ella Balinska wears purple ruffled skirt, black long sleeve, over knees boots outside David Koma during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

04 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A guest wears black transparent top with feather, black bag, pants outside 16Arlington during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

05 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A guest wears blue bag, white blue striped button shirt, denim jeans outside Roksanda during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

06 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Donna Wallace wears denim jeans, blue bag, black bomber jacket outside 16Arlington during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

07 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A guest wears brown knit, black bag, pants outside 16Arlington during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

08 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A guest wears denim vest, white button shirt outside David Koma during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

09 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A guest wears green coat outside Richard Quinn during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

10 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A Fashion Week guest is seen wearing matching silver jewelry, consisting of a hairpiece, earrings and rings; a sleeveless black mini dress with golden details between a cut-out and on the spaghetti straps; a black leather handbag, black tights and black high heels during London Fashion Week September 2023 before the David Koma Show on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

11 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Fashion Show guest was seen wearing black JW anderson top, JW Anderson earrings in yellow gold, a yellow gold chain, blue denim shorts and black leather shoes with silver ornaments and a brown and orange JW Anderson bagbefore JW Anderson Fashion Show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

12 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A guest is seen wearing ruffled skirt, shirt, bag outside Simone Rocha during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

13 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A guest is seen wearing mini skirt, brown hoody outside Holzweiler during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

14 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Gabrielle Union attends Burberry s/s24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

15 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Eberechi Eze attends Burberry s/s24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

16 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Temi Otedola attends Burberry s/s24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

17 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: A guest attends Burberry s/s24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

18 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: A guest attends Burberry s/s24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

19 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: A guest attends Burberry s/s24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

20 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Suzan Mutesi seen wearing an ASOS pink set blazer and pants with pattern details, black ribbed cropped top, Stefere silver jewelry and Hermes Constance exotic leather hand bag during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

21 London Fashion Week Street Style Spring Summer ’24 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Sheila Atim wears green leather jacket, skirt outside Emilia Wickstead during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)