The Best Looks From London Fashion Week

From Burberry plaids to monochromatic looks, these were the standout looks from London Fashion Week.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

London Fashion Week is the place for all things street style. The city’s diverse and dynamic fashion scene comes alive as showgoers showcase their eclectic mix of styles that push the boundaries of traditional norms. This season there was an array of plaid printed pieces, from high fashion looks to street-ready styles. Bold and vibrant colors also dominated the streets, with Londoners unapologetically embracing neon hues like a purple look below and unconventional pairings of pieces like a pleated skirt along with a graphic hoodie. 

Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Tems, and girl group FLO wore looks to the U.K. shows. Styled by Thomas Christos as she headed to Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 show Union was spotted in a plaid trench-style dress with matching socks by the brand’s recent resort collection. Tems wore a fuzzy all-purple look with a long teddy coat, black sheen jeans, and even fuzzier purple heels. The trio FLO donned all-black looks to keep the group outfits minimal and cohesive, from dresses to structured suits. 

The juxtaposition of luxury and rebellious casual outfits effortlessly blended in the London Fashion Week street style. It’s a celebration of individuality, pushing fashion boundaries, and embracing the unexpected. If you came for some outfit inspiration, keep scrolling.

