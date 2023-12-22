The Best Films Of 2023

2023 was an unpredictable year in the film industry. With the emergence of streaming platforms in the last decade or so, DSPs such as Netflix, Disney+, Peacock and others have risen to the forefront ahead of the traditional theaters. Either way, some great films have been released, and many will have staying power in subsequent years. Remakes such as The Little Mermaid and the Oprah Winfrey-produced The Color Purple hit the big screen to some rave reviews, and films like They Cloned Tyrone and The Blackening really made us think.

Whether it was a historical biopic, a comedy, or a highly-anticipated sports drama, this year was definitely one that we won’t forget. With that being said, here’s our list of the absolute Best Films of 2023.

10. The Blackening The Tim Story-directed The Blackening is a modern day horror flick with a satirical twist. The main cast is all-Black, and plays on the history of people of color in slasher flicks. It stars Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson, and Sinqua Walls, as they travel to a cabin in the woods during Juneteenth. Definitely a must-see if one is searching for a provocative, yet funny movie to watch. Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

9. They Cloned Tyrone Perhaps the most unique film of 2023 is Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone. It told the story of Fontaine (played by John Boyega), a drug dealer with a mysterious past. After a series of unexplainable events occurs, he enlists the help of a pimp named Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), and the neighborhood prostitute (Teyonah Parris) to uncover a government conspiracy. The film was also accompanied by a phenomenal soundtrack that included Erykah Badu, Diana Ross, Big K.R.I.T., and more. Courtesy of Netflix

8. Creed III This highly anticipated film was co-produced by, directed by, and starring Michael B. Jordan in what was his directorial debut. Creed III also achieved the biggest box office opening ever for a sports film, and featured stellar performances from Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and Phylicia Rashad. It became the highest grossing film in the Creed franchise, and laid the foundation for a follow-up to be released in the future. Courtesy of MGM

7. Origin Met with a positive critical response, the Ava DuVerney-helmed Origin is based upon Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. It stars Academy Award and Emmy nominee Aunjanue Ellis as Wilkerson, and follows her as she writes her harrowing book on discovery. Set for a worldwide release in January, this Origin was one of the most powerful films of 2023. Courtesy of Neon

6. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé When Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé dropped in December, the entire world stopped. The documentary chronicles the development and execution of Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour, conducted to support her 2022 studio album Renaissance. It includes appearances by Jay-Z; along with musicians Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar, and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. Bringing viewers to Beyoncé’s world, it gives a look into the life and career of the Grammy Award-winning icon. Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

5. A Thousand And One Teyana Taylor is truly a woman of many talents. In addition to being a singer, songwriter, dancer and director, she’s also got amazing acting chops, which was prevalent in the film A Thousand and One. The story follows a single mother in the 1990s and 2000s, who decides to kidnap her son out of the foster care system to raise him herself, as the two struggle with life in a constantly changing New York City. Photo Credit: Aaron Ricketts / Focus Features

4. The Little Mermaid When the news was announced in 2019 that the role of “Ariel” would go to the talented and beautiful Halle Bailey, there were many “detractors” who didn’t agree with the decision, but there were more supporters who understood that Ariel was not defined by her color, but her character. The Little Mermaid debuted in May, and earned almost $600 Million worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing remake by Disney, ever. Courtesy of Disney

3. American Fiction Released earlier this month, American Fiction is a hilarious film written and directed by Cord Jefferson, in his feature directorial debut. It’s a movie about a frustrated novelist-professor—played by Jeffrey Wright—who jokingly writes an outlandishly stereotypical “Black” book out of spite, only for the book to be published and receive widespread fame and acclaim. Alongside Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Erika Alexander, and more star in this highly acclaimed production. Photo Credit: Claire Folger/Orion Pictures

2. The Color Purple Based on the Alice Walker book of the same name, this year’s The Color Purple is actually the second film adaptation of the novel, and arguably its best. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, and Danielle Brooks, among others, and it’s also produced by industry legends Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Stephen Spielberg. Set for a worldwide release on Christmas Day, the film has already garnered rave reviews from critics, and is poised to become an instant classic. Photo Credit: Warner Bros.