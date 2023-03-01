WATCH: Antoinette Robertson, Grace Byers, and Yvonne Orji Star In Trailer For ‘The Blackening’

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Today, Lionsgate released the trailer for the upcoming horror film, The Blackening. The film, which originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, will hit theaters on June 16, 2023.

Directed by Tim Story, The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize the seriousness of the situation. The film skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

A promotional photo the film dropped on its Twitter page, highlighted the seven actors associated with The Blackening; accompanied by a caption that reads: “We can’t all die first.” The upcoming movie features an ensemble cast that stars Dear White People’s Antoinette Robertson, and also includes Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah and more.

Lionsgate and MRC’s upcoming project is produced by Story Company, Tracy Yvonne, Artists First and Catchlight Studios. Written and created by Perkins and Tracy Oliver; the two will also serve as producers for The Blackening, alongside E. Brian Dobbins, Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett.

Take a look at the trailer for The Blackening below.