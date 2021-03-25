‘Girls Trip’ Writer Tracy Oliver Lands Eight-Figure Deal With Apple

Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver has inked an eight-figure multi-year deal with Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant outbid multiple companies to land the deal with the scriptwriter.

As part of the agreement, Oliver’s company, Tracy Yvonne Productions, will develop television and feature film projects for Apple with a specific emphasis on centering authentic, diverse, and meaningful stories.

Writing alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, Oliver became the first Black woman to write a movie that grossed more than $100 million. The blockbuster film starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish and grossed approximately $140 million at the global box office.

Premiering in 2019, Oliver created and wrote television comedy series First Wives Club for BET+, which has been renewed for its second season. Earlier last year, Oliver’s production banner and BET partnered to relaunch the nationwide competition, Project Cre8, to give emerging TV writers the opportunity to develop an original comedy for the small screen. Under this initiative, BET purchased the winning script for $25,000 and gave the recipient the opportunity to work with Oliver’s production company to develop a comedy series for the network.

Oliver’s credits include Little, starring Marsai Martin and Regina Hall, and Barbershop: The Next Cut, the franchise’s third installment. Her credits also include writing, producing and starring in Issa Rae’s The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, Rae’s launching board for the HBO hit Insecure, The Sun Is Also A Star, ABC’s The Neighbors and Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse.