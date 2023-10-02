Home

The Best Business Of Fashion 500 Gala Red Carpet Looks

Fashion stars from designers, models, and celebrities were seen in Paris in celebration of their contributions to fashion.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

The annual Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris is an event that embodies the community intersection of fashion. Renowned as one of the most prestigious events in the fashion industry, it brings together a select group of 500 industry leaders, designers, entrepreneurs, and celebrities from around the globe to be honored as the gala is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and style.

Rapper and creative director of Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams debuted his orange hair in a sleek Western-inspired suit with a bolo tie and a pair of orange-tinted thick aviator frames to match his hair. Williams’ suit was custom Louis Vuitton. Supermodel Alton Mason wore a velour blue suit by Vetements with a white durag and an iced-out cross chain to accessorize. Anok Yai was spotted wearing a black strapless gown with buttons down the bodice and a one-legged slit by Alexander McQueen. 

Precious Lee stunned in a gray knitted dress by Ester Manas with cutouts while Naomi Campbell looked as glamorous as ever in a colorful quarter-sleeve dress with a black artistic neck detail. Singer Usher made it known that gender norms are out the window in a black matching skirt set by Louis Vuitton with glitzy branding embroidered on his outerwear piece. He looked very Parisian in his embellished beret. 

To see all the best looks from the star-studded night, keep scrolling. 

