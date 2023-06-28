Home

The Best TikToks From The Late Britney Joy Murphy That Were Relatable AF

ESSENCE remembers the late TikTok star, popularly known as ThatGirlBritneyJoy, with five of our favorite videos capturing everything we hate about getting ready (and unready) for work.
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

We’re still in shock over the loss of fan favorite Black TikTok star Britney Joy Murphy, who posted under the handle @ThatGirlBritneyJoy.

As we mourn the 35-year-old’s death following a violent car crash which also took her mother’s life, we are going back and rewatching Murphy’s TikTok hits.

Murphy’s hilarious skits about preparing for the work day propelled her to influencer status. Who hasn’t had similar thoughts about grinding away at your 9 to 5? ESSENCE presents our favorite takes from the beloved TikTok’er:

01
Where did the weekend go?
@thatgirlbritneyjoy

Where did the weekend go. 😩#OOTD #9to5life #FYP

♬ original sound – THATGIRLBRITNEYJOY 😑
02
It’s Monday…bear with me.
@thatgirlbritneyjoy

Its Monday.. bare with me. #9to5life #OOTD

♬ original sound – THATGIRLBRITNEYJOY 😑
03
It’s only Tuesday. God, please give me a sugar daddy or something!
@thatgirlbritneyjoy

04
It’s WEDNESDAY.
@thatgirlbritneyjoy

It’s WEDNESDAY. #OOTD #9to5life #FYP

♬ original sound – THATGIRLBRITNEYJOY 😑
05
I’m taking TODAY off.
@thatgirlbritneyjoy

Im taking TODAY off. 😑#OOTD #9to5life #FYP

♬ original sound – THATGIRLBRITNEYJOY 😑

