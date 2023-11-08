Home

47 of SZA’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

In honor of the artist’s birthday, take a look back at some of her most iconic beauty moments.
Solána Imani Rowe– better known by the Nation of Islam Supreme Alphabet-derived acronym, SZA– gained industry traction after self-releasing EPs– See. SZA. Run, and S– in her early twenties. In 2013, she became the first female artist signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), joining future collaborators Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock. Since then, she’s continued to change the game with her relatable and synth-heavy albums, Ctrl, and SOS. All of these accomplishments have given her a well-deserved spot as a leader in new-age R&B– all before the age of 34. 

As we honor her success in music, we can’t help but to reflect on her awe-inspiring beauty looks as well. When she first came into the spotlight, she was known for her natural makeup looks and long, cloud-like hair. This includes her laid back look at Pitchfork’s 2014 Music Festival– throwing her hair into two scrunchies– and experimenting with red hair dye for the One Music Fest the following year. As time went on, she didn’t stop serving up expressive hair looks. For example, in 2018, she rocked a straightened blowout at the Soul Train Awards, and a natural wavy style at the MTV Music Awards. Later, she became known for her signature copper hair color, and even went yellow at the 2021 Billboard Awards.

Just as with her hair, SZA’s dewy makeup looks are worth mentioning, too. Afterall, we’ve all been taking notes on her iconic nose contour, right? See: her 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party or 2022 Met Gala look. To complement the bronzed glow? Pink, neutral-toned lips are often paired with white eyeshadow on the inner corners. She changed up her signature eye look recently at the WSJ Innovator Awards with white, reflective eyeliner and a thick, black wing on the upper lids. 

While SZA keeps anticipating what beauty looks her next musical era will bring, for now, in honor of her 34th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of her most iconic beauty looks thus far.

