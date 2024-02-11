HomeCulture

The Blackest Moments Of The Super Bowl (With Some Surprises)

The Super Bowl has come a long way since its original days of being just like any other football game, and Black artists have been crucial to that evolution.
31 Jan 1993: Singer Michael Jackson performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won the game, 52-17. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport
The Super Bowl has come a long way since its original days of being just like any other football game — back when halftime was nothing more than an intermission accompanied by the sounds of a marching band on the field. In fact, during its early days, starting with Super Bowl I in 1967, oftentimes, there was less excitement around the event than college games. As we all know, over the years, that has drastically changed. And along the way, Black people have been a crucial part of that evolution and economic impact.

Despite the National Football League’s (NFL) obvious and significant issues when it comes to race, paired with its lack of meaningful engagement in matters of racial justice, it’s impossible to discuss the sport, the league, the network, or the Super Bowl without talking about Black people.

From the very first Super Bowl, which took place in Los Angeles and featured the marching band from the HBCU Grambling College (now known as Grambling State University), to this year’s game, featuring Usher as the halftime show headliner — year-after-year, Black talent and culture are on full display as the world tunes in. Thankfully so, because when looking back at some of the Super Bowl’s Blackest moments, it’s clear that the event wouldn’t be what it is without us.