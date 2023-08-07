Montgomery Mayor Speaks Up After Riverboat Brawl: “Reckless” Individuals Attack Black Worker “Who Was Doing His Job”

Montgomery’s mayor issued a statement after a massive fight broke out Saturday night, reportedly after a Black security guard was attacked at Montgomery‘s Riverfront Park.

As seen in several videos of the brawl that have since gone viral, white patrons attacked the guard after he advised them that a pontoon boat was blocking space reserved for the Harriott II Riverboat, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said Sunday. “Warrants have been signed and justice will be served.”

After witnessing the guard being attacked by multiple people, video captures onlookers rushing to his defense, including one individual who swam towards the dock to help.

Given the history of Montgomery and its violent, anti-black racism, Black people across social media couldn’t help but express their support at the turn of events.

me liking every single meme about the montgomery uprising and Black aquaman pic.twitter.com/mQC5OHQBs5 — Marissa (@rissa_simmone) August 7, 2023

The collective black joy that I’ve been seeing over the Montgomery Riverboat incident has made my heart so FULL with pride. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Unbay93xZZ — Him Hardaway Sr (@its_micAh) August 7, 2023

Black Twitter watching the Montgomery Brawl: pic.twitter.com/i8rMAAK6eR — Himmy Hendrix, Esq. (@GeneralWarPHare) August 7, 2023

Updates from the authorities on the “Montgomery Melee” and details on arrest warrants are expected Monday.