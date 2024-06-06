Summer Entertainment Preview: 10 Podcasts You Need To Hear

As the genre of podcasting continues to grow annually, there are many shows to listen to, regardless of your interests. From topics ranging from love, wellness, sports, and more, several creatives are staking their claim in the digital space by providing some of the best shows in media.

This summer, listeners can check out shows such as Two Personal, which features Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks, Gia Peppers’ Healed Girl Era, a podcast that dives into the questions that we all need answers to on our journey to becoming the best versions of ourselves, the popular Club Shay Shay, and many more.

There are plenty of other podcasts to delve into in the coming weeks, so, to facilitate things a bit, here are some of the best podcasts to listen to this summer.

‘Sincerely, Sloane’ Hosted by world-class tennis champion, entrepreneur and icon, Sloane Stephens. Along her journey of personal growth, Sloane is joined by athletes, entertainers, and experts for light-hearted and honest conversations. They share untold stories, deep insights, and individual approaches for living a life of purpose and fulfillment.

‘Two Personal Show’ Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks host Two Personal, the podcast that gets brutally honest about the toughest conversations the world needs to have. With equal parts humor and wisdom, they chat about culture and social issues. Unafraid to explore complex topics like racism, sexism, and mental health, the duo advances conversations with nuance and compassion.

‘Healed Girl Era’ On this show, journalist and show creator, Gia Peppers, speaks with her guests about how they managed to get to and through the eras that defined who they are. The Healed Girl Era dives into the questions that we all need answers to on our journey to becoming the best versions of ourselves.

‘The IYKYK Podcast’ Natalie Taste and B.Sherrie host the IYKYK Podcast, where they tell juicy stories, and embrace the magic that happens when fabulous minds come together. From heart-to-heart chats with incredible guests to dissecting the latest trends and navigating life’s quirks, every episode is full of laughter, and inspiration.

‘What Now? with Trevor Noah’ Last year, comedian and former host of The Daily Show signed a deal with Spotify for a weekly podcast. This show will blend Noah’s “signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.”

‘The Need To Know’ Podcast On The Need To Know podcast, SaVon, Alex, and Regi have thought-provoking conversations on entertainment, music culture, and the millennial experience. Guests have included figures such as Joe Budden, Nyla Symone, Elliott Wilson, Mandii B, and many more.

‘BLK ON THE SCENE’ BLK ON THE SCENE is a love letter to Black creators, Black content and Black voices who are helping to drive change and representation in entertainment. As two industry professionals who have worked on some of the most iconic multicultural film and TV campaigns over the years, co-hosts DeDe Brown & Jon Gist, will honor the many accomplishments across film, TV, music, art and sports that celebrate diverse and nuanced stories that embody the culture.

‘Club Shay Shay’ Club Shay Shay is a weekly podcast hosted by 3x Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. Each week he sits down with athletes, celebrities and influencers to break down, analyze and discuss the latest headlines in sports, pop culture and everything in-between. With guests that included Mo’Nique, Katt Williams, Amanda Seales, and more, this show is one of the most interesting listens in the genre.

‘ShxtsnGigs Podcast’ Hosted by best friends James and Fuhad, ShxtsnGigs speaks to men and women worldwide looking for raw, unfiltered and hilarious takes. This UK-based podcast has risen in popularity in recent years, and has continued to produce amazing content weekly.