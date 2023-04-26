Style Star: Naomi Ackie’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

The British Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody actress has some of the most incredible red-carpet moments, and we need to give her flowers. She did well by Whitney in the recent 2022 biopic and has garnered the eyes of British Filmmakers and Hollywood alike. If you’re a Sci-Fi nerd, then you might remember her from the hit British show Doctor Who, where she had her very first on-screen appearance. Now, the actress is much more seasoned and taking her rightful place on the red carpet of movie premiers and award ceremonies. Ackie’s affinity for drama is a blessing for us all, as she’s a magnetic performer. From front row at Prada to wearing full Versace on the red carpet — she’s one to watch.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Naomi Ackie is seen arriving at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Naomi Ackie attends the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours 2023 at The Londoner Hotel on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Her style evolution of her red carpet looks is one of the most exciting to witness. She’s been able to play with new silhouettes and bold colors and always manages to look effortless and flawless. Ackie’s style on the red carpet also seems very true to her, and authenticity, even in the most glam, is always nice to see.

Take a look at her style evolution on the red carpet below.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Naomi Ackie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2023 BAFTA Film Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Naomi Ackie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominees Party supported by Bulgari at The National Gallery on February 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

2023 The BRIT Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Naomi Ackie attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

2020 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 01: Naomi Ackie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 Nominees’ Party at Kensington Palace on February 01, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

2020 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Naomi Ackie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage )

2019 Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 09: Naomi Ackie attends the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards nominees party at Kensington Palace on February 9, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

2018 The 21st British Independent Film Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Naomi Ackie attends the 21st British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 02, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

2023 Versace Fall/Winter Runway Show

British actress Naomi Ackie arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2023 BAFTA Awards

Naomi British actress Naomi Ackie poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 Vanity Fair Rising Star – BAFTAs Pre-Party

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Naomi Ackie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 Vanity Fair Rising Star BAFTAs pre-party at JOIA on February 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Loewe : Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Ackie attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2022 “I Want To Dance With Somebody” Gala Screening

Naomi Ackie arrives for the gala screening of I Want To Dance With Somebody at the Ham Yard Hotel in London. Picture date: Monday December 19, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

2022 “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Premiere

Naomi Ackie at the premiere of “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” held at AMC Lincoln Square on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

2022 British Academy Film Awards

Naomi Ackie in the press room at the 75th British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

2019 “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” Premiere

British actress Naomi Ackie arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 16, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

2019 British Independent Film Awards

Naomi Ackie at the announcement of the British Independent Film Awards nominations, at the Regent Street Cinema in London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Go Behind the Scenes with The Walt Disney Studios, Arrivals, D23 Expo, Anaheim, USA – 24 Aug 2019

Naomi Ackie (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2017 The British Independent Film Awards

Naomi Ackie arrives for The British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

2019 5th Annual The Newport Beach Film Festival

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – 2019/02/07: Naomi Ackie seen at the Newport Beach Film Festival 5th Annual UK Honors at London’s Langham Hotel. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

2018 British Independent Film Awards

Naomi Ackie attending the twenty-first British Independent Film Awards, held at Old Billingsgate, London (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

2016 Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Naomi Ackie attending the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, at the Theatre Royal in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 3rd, 2016. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

2016 Toronto International Film Festival “Lady Macbeth” Premiere

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Naomi Ackie attends the “Lady Macbeth” premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 9, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

2017 The British Independent Film Awards – London

Winner of Most Promising Newcomer award Naomi Ackie at The British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)