Style Star: Naomi Ackie’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

The British actresses is a talent on and off of the red carpet.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

The British Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody actress has some of the most incredible red-carpet moments, and we need to give her flowers. She did well by Whitney in the recent 2022 biopic and has garnered the eyes of British Filmmakers and Hollywood alike. If you’re a Sci-Fi nerd, then you might remember her from the hit British show Doctor Who, where she had her very first on-screen appearance. Now, the actress is much more seasoned and taking her rightful place on the red carpet of movie premiers and award ceremonies. Ackie’s affinity for drama is a blessing for us all, as she’s a magnetic performer. From front row at Prada to wearing full Versace on the red carpet — she’s one to watch.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Naomi Ackie is seen arriving at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Naomi Ackie attends the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours 2023 at The Londoner Hotel on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Her style evolution of her red carpet looks is one of the most exciting to witness. She’s been able to play with new silhouettes and bold colors and always manages to look effortless and flawless. Ackie’s style on the red carpet also seems very true to her, and authenticity, even in the most glam, is always nice to see.

Take a look at her style evolution on the red carpet below.

