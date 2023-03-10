Star Gazing: Lil Nas X, Danielle Deadwyler, Gabrielle Union & More At Versace Show In LA

Home · Fashion

Versace takes LA. Donatella Versace officially closed out Fashion Month. Last night the Milanese house presented its Fall/Winter 23 show, and stars turned out in full force. Lil Nas X, the Wade’s, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, etc., turned up in their best Versace ensembles to look at the collection. Style legend Law roach wore a signature, Versace silk print shirt with a mix of leopard print and scroll and wave, while stars like Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Gabrielle Union opted for sleek hooded Versace ensembles.

The 78 look dual men’s and women’s collection was sleek and with sections in black, denim, pops of orange and pink, and gowns. Supers like Naomi (of course) and Imaan Hammam stormed the runway.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Lil Nas X attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Law Roach attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

See all the celebrity sightings from the Versace Fall/Winter 23 show, below.

