Star Gazing: Lil Nas X, Danielle Deadwyler, Gabrielle Union & More At Versace Show In LA

Versace takes LA. Donatella Versace officially closed out Fashion Month. Last night the Milanese house presented its Fall/Winter 23 show, and stars turned out in full force. Lil Nas X, the Wade’s, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, etc., turned up in their best Versace ensembles to look at the collection. Style legend Law roach wore a signature, Versace silk print shirt with a mix of leopard print and scroll and wave, while stars like Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Gabrielle Union opted for sleek hooded Versace ensembles.

The 78 look dual men’s and women’s collection was sleek and with sections in black, denim, pops of orange and pink, and gowns. Supers like Naomi (of course) and Imaan Hammam stormed the runway.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Lil Nas X attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Law Roach attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Naomi Ackie British actress Naomi Ackie arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Dwyane Wade attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Natalia Bryant WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Natalia Bryant attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danielle Deadwyler WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Danielle Deadwyler attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Lucien Laviscount British actor Lucien Laviscount arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic )

Law Roach WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Law Roach attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic )

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)