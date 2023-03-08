Street Style: Paris Fashion Week FW 23′

And that folx, concludes Paris Fashion Week and a month of FASHION! From a Dior show rooted in feminism and an emotional tribute to the late Dame Westwood at Vivienne Westwood to a Dynasty-inspired Saint Laurent show, a Zaya Wade runway debut at Miu Miu, and a debut at Off-White — it was a week (and some days) of exciting shows, celebrity sightings and of course, street style. And just Milan, London, and NYC, the street style outside the shows was where that action was. From head-to-toe runway looks to channeling that effortlessly cool Parisian chic vibe, Paris is like the final-level boss, you know? Where the fashion girlies pull out all the stops and pieces.

Trends spotted outside the Paris shows; boots, boots, boots (combat, thigh-high, heeled, pointed, rounded, etc.), pops of cobalt, denim — per usual — sheer shirts, and oversized tailoring, among many other standout trends.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: A guest is seen wearing a blue striped Ninie jacket, blue striped hat, black skirt, black boots and black bag outside the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: A guest is seen wearing a pink ruffled dress and black boots outside the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A guest wears red checkered cut out dress, silver bag, flared ruffled pants outside Vivienne Westwood during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Six on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson seen wearing a blue and white patterned knit cardigan, a blue Balenciaga le Cagole bag, a black sweater, a jeans skirt and black shades before the Balenciaga show on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A guest wears black sunglasses from Versace, a white latte blazer jacket, matching white latte suit pants, a pale pink wool long coat, black socks, white leather sneakers , outside Hermes, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A guest wears silver large pendant earrings, a black shiny leather with a large silver necklace, a dark brown wool long coat, a silver nailed / studded with blue pearls handbag, black shiny leather large pants, black shiny varnished leather pointed / heels ankle shoes , outside Hermes, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Tamu McPherson wears camel sunglasses, gold earrings, a black and pale pink pearls necklace with a gold T pendant, a camel braided wool shoulder-off t-shirt, a brown ribbed velvet blazer jacket, matching brown ribbed velvet large pants, a beige shiny leather long coat, a pink shiny leather shoulder bag, white shiny leather with a gold chain on the toe cap / block heels loafers , outside Hermes, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Coco Bassey wears silver earrings, a black and red embossed tulle pattern tube short dress, a black blazer jacket, a black shiny leather Kelly handbag from Hermes, black shiny leather knees boots from Hermes , outside Hermes, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Models are seen wearing brown trench coats outside the Hermes show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A guest wears black bomber jacket, brown dress, green Hermes bag, white boots, sunglasses outside Hermes during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Six on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Ciara wears a black decorated sheer dress outside Giambattista Valli, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Ciinderella Balthazar wears a lilac sheer maxi dress, outside Victoria Beckham, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Ramla Ali wears, a black lace dress with white details, black mini bag and black over the knees boot outside Giambattista Valli, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Jourdan Dunn wears diamonds earrings, a black lace prit pattern bra underwear, a black tulle ruffled short sleeves body, a black long slit /split tulle shirt, black shiny leather high gloves, black shiny leather pointed heels shoes , outside Victoria Beckham, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a black wool turtleneck pullover, gold large chain necklaces, a green shirt, a black puffer bomber coat, a black shiny leather large belt, black cargo pants, a yellow puffy handbag, a pink shiny leather handbag from Jacquemus, black shiny leather block heels ankle boots , outside Off-White, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears pale blue sunglasses, a white wool turtleneck pullover, a flashy blue sleeveless puffer jacket, blue denim with ripped pattern large pants, a blue shiny metallic leather handbag, white shiny leather Air Force One sneakers from Nike , outside Off-White, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears black sunglasses, a gray wool jacket from Off-White, a blue shirt, a black shiny leather clutch, black slit / split knees skirt, black tights, blue shiny leather open toe-cap / block heels mules from Off-White , outside Off-White, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears black sunglasses from Prada, silver earrings, a white ribbed wool pullover, a black shiny leather long coat, a pale green and white bicolored tulle pleated knees skirt, black shiny leather pointed pumps heels shoes, outside Off-White, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears blue metallic sunglasses from Off-Whit, a black high neck / cropped top from from Off-White, a white shiny leather crocodile embossed pattern zipper bomber coat from Off-White, a black embroidered seams pattern denim knees tube skirt, royal blue shiny leather open toe-cap / block heels mules from Off-White, outside Off-White, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: A guest is seen wearing an orange outfit with bag outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: A guest is seen wearing a jean jacket, jean pants and cream bag outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: A guest is seen with a brown trench coat, pink shirt and pants and pink shoes with a white bag outside the Rokh show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: A guest is seen wearing a purple jacket, white top, floral pants and mini pink bag outside the Rokh show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: A model is seen wearing a white jacket, black shorts and black shoes with gray socks outside the Rokh show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Paola Locatelli wears a white tank-top, a black blazer jacket, gold shiny leather shorts from Louis Vuitton, a blue shiny embossed leather LV pattern clutch from Louis Vuitton, black shiny leather block heels knees boots from Louis Vuitton, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Lous & The Yakuza wears gold embossed LV monogram pattern sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, gold earrings, a silver nose piercing, a pale green and pale blue embroidered ruffled silk / satin sleeveless tank-top from Louis Vuitton, black embossed with embroidered green / yellow / pink / blue embroidered pattern flared pants from Louis Vuitton, a brown LV monogram print pattern in coated canvas Petite Malle handbag from Louis Vuitton, black shiny leather with beige platform soles shoes from Louis Vuitton , outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Tamu McPherson wears beige sunglasses, gold with white pearls pendant earrings, a green pearls necklace, a black / pink / brown pearls long necklace, a multicolored flower print pattern shoulder-off corset top, a white oversized sheep fur coat, white latte wide legs pants, purple satin platform soles / high heels shoes , outside Zimmermann, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: A guest wears blue coat, white dress, silver bag outside Stella McCartney during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Eight on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Saint Jhn wears red rose jacket, denim jacket, two tone jeans, sunglasses outside Stella McCartney during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Eight on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Street-Style PFW FW 23′ PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: A guest wears black and navy blue sunglasses, gold earrings, a gold chain necklace, a black t-shirt, a navy blue / royal blue / green / white print pattern jacket, black shiny leather pants, a navy blue shiny leather handbag, black shiny leather high heels ankle shoes , outside Rokh, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)