Street Style: Paris Fashion Week FW 23′

Check out all the sleek street-style looks from Paris Fashion Week.
And that folx, concludes Paris Fashion Week and a month of FASHION! From a Dior show rooted in feminism and an emotional tribute to the late Dame Westwood at Vivienne Westwood to a Dynasty-inspired Saint Laurent show, a Zaya Wade runway debut at Miu Miu, and a debut at Off-White — it was a week (and some days) of exciting shows, celebrity sightings and of course, street style. And just Milan, London, and NYC, the street style outside the shows was where that action was. From head-to-toe runway looks to channeling that effortlessly cool Parisian chic vibe, Paris is like the final-level boss, you know? Where the fashion girlies pull out all the stops and pieces.

Trends spotted outside the Paris shows; boots, boots, boots (combat, thigh-high, heeled, pointed, rounded, etc.), pops of cobalt, denim — per usual — sheer shirts, and oversized tailoring, among many other standout trends.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: A guest is seen wearing a blue striped Ninie jacket, blue striped hat, black skirt, black boots and black bag outside the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: A guest is seen wearing a pink ruffled dress and black boots outside the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Keep scrolling to see some street-style looks from Paris Fashion Week below.

