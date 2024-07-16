Star Gazing: Serena Williams Hosts The ESPYs, The MLB’s Celebrity Softball Game, Brandy, Marsai Martin And More

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Honoree Serena Williams accepts the Legend Award onstage during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

This has been a busy week for Hollywood’s elite. Serena Williams was all over–from hosting the ESPYs ceremony, to an heavily-attended afterparty, to shining at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Celebs such as Deion Sanders and Tiffany Haddish among others had a great time at the MLB’s Celebrity Softball Game.

In Los Angeles, Springhill and Tribeca Enterprises came together for the second annual UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival, featuring figures such as JuJu Watkins, Taylor Rooks, Maverick Carter, and Draymond Green delivered live content over the course of two days at Neuehouse Hollywood.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this past week.

Serena and Kelly have a chat WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Serena Williams (L) and Kelly Rowland at the Serena Williams’ 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party at Delilah on July 11, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for WME)

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Ciara (L) and Vanessa Bryant at the Serena Williams’ 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party at Delilah on July 11, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for WME)

Mustard at Serena Williams’ 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Mustard at theSerena Williams’ 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party at Delilah on July 11, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for WME)

Colman Domingo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Actor Colman Domingo attends the Film Independent Special Screening of “Sing Sing” at Harmony Gold on July 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent )

Brandy attends a Disney premiere BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Brandy attends the premiere of Disney’s “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” at Walt Disney Studios on July 10, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Christina Milian and Marsai Martin in Beverly Hills BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Christina Milian and Marsai Martin attend the PrettyLittleThing X Marsai Martin event on July 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin shines at her PrettyLittleThing event. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Marsai Martin attends the PrettyLittleThing X Marsai Martin event on July 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

WWE’s Power Couple LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Bianca Belair, Montez Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s series “Receiver” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Flau’jae Johnson and Midge Purce at the Uninterrupted Film Festival 2024 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Flau’jae Johnson and Midge Purce speak onstage during the “State of the Game: Own Your Story” panel at the Uninterrupted Film Festival 2024 Powered by Tribeca Festival at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Uninterrupted, LLC)

Draymond Green and Trae Young HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: (L-R) Draymond Green and Trae Young speak onstage during UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival 2023 Powered by Tribeca at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for UNINTERRUPTED )

Meagan and Jonathan on the carpet NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 08: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Daniel Kaluuya LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Daniel Kaluuya attends the Men’s Semi-Finals during The Championships at Wimbledon as a guest of Range Rover on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Range Rover)

Y’lan Noel attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 12: Y’lan Noel attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “Lady in the Lake” at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on July 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

Janelle Monáe in Rome ROME, ITALY – JULY 12: Janelle Monae opens for Coldplay at Stadio Olimpico on July 12, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Panucci – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

ermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox in Atlanta ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox attend a birthday celebration for Alix Good Energy at a private residence on July 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ken and Ken provide a bit of 90s nostalgia SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: (L-R) Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson speak onstage at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Serena Williams accepts the Legend Award SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Serena Williams accepts the Legend Award onstage at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland and Serena embrace onstage. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: (L-R) Kelly Rowland presents the Legend Award to honoree Serena Williams onstage during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

King Bach and Tiffany Haddish ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 13: Comedian King Bach #0 of Team American League (R) dances with Tiffany Haddish (L) #24 diuring the 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at Globe Life Field on July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Terrell Ownes high fives Coach Deion Sanders and King Bach ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 13: Terrell Ownes #81 high fives Coach Deion Sanders #21 and King Bach #0 during the Celebrity All-Star Game at Globe Life Field on July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey at the ESPYs HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Flau’jae Johnson performing in Hollywood HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Flau’jae Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)