HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Serena Williams Hosts The ESPYs, The MLB’s Celebrity Softball Game, Brandy, Marsai Martin And More

Awards season is in full effect, so celebs from all over have been hitting the red carpet for flawless photo ops.
Star Gazing: Serena Williams Hosts The ESPYs, The MLB’s Celebrity Softball Game, Brandy, Marsai Martin And More
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Honoree Serena Williams accepts the Legend Award onstage during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
By Okla Jones ·

This has been a busy week for Hollywood’s elite. Serena Williams was all over–from hosting the ESPYs ceremony, to an heavily-attended afterparty, to shining at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Celebs such as Deion Sanders and Tiffany Haddish among others had a great time at the MLB’s Celebrity Softball Game. 

In Los Angeles, Springhill and Tribeca Enterprises came together for the second annual UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival, featuring figures such as JuJu Watkins, Taylor Rooks, Maverick Carter, and Draymond Green delivered live content over the course of two days at Neuehouse Hollywood.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this past week.

TOPICS: 