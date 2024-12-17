HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Rolling Loud Miami, TDE Christmas Concert, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer And More

Music festivals, holiday concerts, and book tours brought celebrities and fans together from coast to coast.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: Actress Keke Palmer Onstage during “The Many Masters Tour” at The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta on December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage for ABA)
By Okla Jones ·

This past week was very eventful to say the least. Movie premieres took place around the world, and celebrities showed up in droves to support and promote some of the upcoming film releases of the season.

In Miami, Rolling Loud commenced, bringing some of the biggest artists in hip-hop for a phenomenal weekend of music. The festival featured artists such as Sexxy Red, Rick Ross, Shaboozey, and more. Down South, Keke Palmer visited Atlanta for the “The Many Masters” tour, putting a spotlight on her new book, “Master Of Me.” In celebration of the holidays, the 11th annual TDE Christmas Concert took place in California, and it blended performance and philanthropy in the best way possible.

Take a look at all the celebrities out and about this week.

