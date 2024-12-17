Star Gazing: Rolling Loud Miami, TDE Christmas Concert, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer And More

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: Actress Keke Palmer Onstage during “The Many Masters Tour” at The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta on December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage for ABA)

This past week was very eventful to say the least. Movie premieres took place around the world, and celebrities showed up in droves to support and promote some of the upcoming film releases of the season.

In Miami, Rolling Loud commenced, bringing some of the biggest artists in hip-hop for a phenomenal weekend of music. The festival featured artists such as Sexxy Red, Rick Ross, Shaboozey, and more. Down South, Keke Palmer visited Atlanta for the “The Many Masters” tour, putting a spotlight on her new book, “Master Of Me.” In celebration of the holidays, the 11th annual TDE Christmas Concert took place in California, and it blended performance and philanthropy in the best way possible.

Take a look at all the celebrities out and about this week.

Keke Palmer promotes her book. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: Actress Keke Palmer Onstage during “The Many Masters Tour” at The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta on December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage for ABA)

André 3000 onstage in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: André 3000 (C) performs on stage during An Evening With André 3000 at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The stars of ‘Cross’ connect. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Samantha Walkes and Aldis Hodge attend SAG Awards season celebration at Chateau Marmont on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Ebony Obsidian in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Ebony Obsidian attends SAG Awards season celebration at Chateau Marmont on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Zoe Saldaña smiles for the camera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Zoe Saldana attends SAG Awards season celebration at Chateau Marmont on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 11: Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor attend Ladies Love R&B Wednesdays at Flo Atlanta on December 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith, Ab Soul, Doechii, and Top Dawg. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith, Ab Soul, Doechii, and Top Dawg attend the 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

Joey Bada$$ and Chef Kwame embrace. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: Joey Bada$$ and Chef Kwame Onwuachi attend the Impact Mentorship holiday celebration hosted by Joey Bada$$ on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Idris Elba promotes Don’t Stop Your Future. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 12: Idris Elba at the Don’t Stop Your Future pop-up shop launch at The Truman Brewery on December 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Mario Hosts Girls Like Karaoke. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Mario hosts Girls Like Karaoke on December 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Law Roach attends the Out100 Celebration in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Law Roach attends the Out100 Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Lena Waithe in LA. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Lena Waithe attends the Out100 Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Mother and son take a pic. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: La La Anthony and Kiyan Anthony attend the 8th Annual Winter Wonderland on December 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the Out100 Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Out100 Celebration – Arrivals at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Cynthia Erivo blows a kiss to the camera. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Cynthia Erivo attends Out100 Celebration – Arrivals at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

B. Simone attends the “Trap City” Atlanta premiere. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 11: B. Simone attends the “Trap City” Atlanta premiere at IPIC Atlanta on December 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Aaron Pierre in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Aaron Pierre attends the “Pride Rock” photocall of “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Potters Fields Park on December 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

Jamie Foxx, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Jamie Foxx, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Jamie Foxx Strong Black Legends Dinner // What Had Happened Was… at Mr. Chow on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry attend “The Six Triple Eight” London Special Screening. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 12: Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry attend “The Six Triple Eight” London Special Screening at The Ham Yard Hotel on December 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tiffany Boone and Anika Noni Rose. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Tiffany Boone and Anika Noni Rose attend the ‘Pride Rock’ photocall for “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Potters Field on December 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

La La Anthony and Savannah James attend the 8th Annual Winter Wonderland. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: La La Anthony and Savannah James attend the 8th Annual Winter Wonderland on December 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Beyoncé on the red carpet. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A family affair. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chloe Bailey attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King.” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Chloe Bailey attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jordyn Woods in LA. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Jordyn Woods attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rick Ross at 2024 Rolling Loud Miami. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: American rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Sexyy Red performs onstage. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: American rapper Sexyy Red performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)