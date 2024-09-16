HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2024 Primetime Emmys, NYFW, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Serena Williams And More

From coast to coast, celebrities stunned on the red carpet at film premieres and award ceremonies.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and FIJI Water, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA)
During one of the most active weeks of the year, stars from all over were seen on the red carpet in the Big Apple, as well as at highly anticipated events in Hollywood.

As New York Fashion Week came to a close, the luxury spirits brand Grand Marnier celebrated New York Fashion Week with The Rouge Showroom, an immersive event blending fashion and music. The evening showcased designer Brandon Blackwood‘s iconic accessories, with a special performance by 2 Chainz.

The 2024 VMAs also took place in NYC, with Megan Thee Stallion taking the helm, who also delivered amazing performances throughout the night. On the other side of the country, the 76th Primetime Emmys were definitely the talk of the town. Celebrities such as Viola Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Coco Jones, and many more were in attendance at this year’s ceremony, representing BIPOC in the entertainment industry in the best way possible. 

Take a look at all the stars who stepped out this week.

