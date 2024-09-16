Star Gazing: 2024 Primetime Emmys, NYFW, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Serena Williams And More

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and FIJI Water, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA)

During one of the most active weeks of the year, stars from all over were seen on the red carpet in the Big Apple, as well as at highly anticipated events in Hollywood.

As New York Fashion Week came to a close, the luxury spirits brand Grand Marnier celebrated New York Fashion Week with The Rouge Showroom, an immersive event blending fashion and music. The evening showcased designer Brandon Blackwood‘s iconic accessories, with a special performance by 2 Chainz.

The 2024 VMAs also took place in NYC, with Megan Thee Stallion taking the helm, who also delivered amazing performances throughout the night. On the other side of the country, the 76th Primetime Emmys were definitely the talk of the town. Celebrities such as Viola Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Coco Jones, and many more were in attendance at this year’s ceremony, representing BIPOC in the entertainment industry in the best way possible.

Take a look at all the stars who stepped out this week.

Viola Davis at 76th Emmy Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri smiles for the camera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Emmys. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Elbas stun on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The birthday boy. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Rapper 2 Chainz attends 4th Annual Luv Me Sum U Celebrating 2 Chainz’s Birthday on September 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ayo and Quinta LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson attend MPTF’s 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF)

Tyler James Williams and Ayo Edebiri share a moment. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Tyler James Williams and Ayo Edebiri attend MPTF’s 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF)

Skepta walks the runway. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Skepta (C) walks the runway at the Skepta MAINS show during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Quinta Brunson attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and FIJI Water, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend The Giants Party – Celebrate Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at High Museum of Art on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

An iconic photo. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Ava DuVernay, Andra Day and Oprah attend the after party for the Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions’ “Exhibiting Forgiveness” at the Gagosian on September 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti at the VMAs. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Muni Long ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Muni Long attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

The champion’s stare. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Jordan Chiles attends Marie Claire US’ 30th Anniversary and Bloomingdale’s launch of From Italy With Love at Bloomingdale’s on September 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the red carpet. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the premiere of “Riff Raff” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tyla enjoys her win. Tyla, winner of the Best Afrobeats award for “Water,” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz at the 2024 MTV VMAs. Lenny Kravitz at the 2024 MTV VMAs held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage. Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey. Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena September 11, 2024 in in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Doechii’s million dollar smile. Doechii at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Coco Jones Coco Jones at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland is seen at This Is It Soul Food. HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: Kelly Rowland is seen at This Is It Soul Food as part of Local Eats Better with Pepsi campaign celebrating local restaurants on September 12, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Pepsi)

